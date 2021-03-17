Register
14:34 GMT17 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK-Ireland Relationship Not All Roses as William & Kate Make It Out to Be in St Patrick’s Day Video

    © AP Photo / Andrew Parsons
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/11/1082370480_0:48:2922:1692_1200x675_80_0_0_2d66061794485d25a734eaed1bd46cc2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103171082370390-uk-ireland-relationship-not-all-roses-as-william--kate-make-it-out-to-be-in-st-patricks-day-video/

    The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the US President Joe Obama, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern and other national leaders spoke in a video shared by Ireland’s Foreign Ministry.

    The world leaders have sent their greetings to Ireland on 17 March, wishing those celebrating St Patrick ’s Day globally warm wishes.

    “We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic,” said Prince William.

    Interestingly, the full video posted by the Foreign Ministry of Ireland shows Biden as the first one to congratulate the Irish people, followed by the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge. However, the video clip posted by the royals’ Twitter account shows Prince William and Kate Middleton first, followed by the US president.

    ​According to the Duchess of Cambridge, the “warm welcome we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of relationship between the UK and Ireland.”

    However, the political realities are different from the rosy picture painted by the royals in their video address.

    Just last week Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney accused the United Kingdom of “narrow-minded thinking” and “perverse nationalism”.

    Commenting on the trade deals brokered by London with Washington post-Brexit, Coveney suggested that Britain should be working together with the European Union, instead of trying to “get there first.” 

    Coveney also addressed the tensions building up in Northern Ireland and the UK’s decision to enforce a "lawful" and "technical" changes to the Brexit protocol that will include the delay to border checks that would give traders time to "build up confidence".

    “Legal Action is not a welcome development, but approach of UK government has given EU no alternative. Unilaterally changing how Protocol is implemented is breach of Agreement. We need to get back to UK/EU cooperation, working with business in NI & focused on solving problems together,” Ireland’s FM tweeted on 15 March. 

    ​The Good Friday peace agreement has also come under stress after Britain’s withdrawal from the European bloc. As the White House marked St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday, it recommitted the US to the Good Friday Agreement, with President Biden set for a virtual meeting with Ireland's prime minister, Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

    Tags:
    Biden, Ireland, Prince William, St. Patrick's Day
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Staff from teamLab wearing swimsuits walk inside a piece of digital artwork combining light, water, and sound during a demonstration of TikTok teamLab Reconnect ahead of its opening to the public this month in Tokyo, Japan, 13 March 2021.
    When Digital Art Meets Tradition: Japan's teamLab Presents Digital Sauna
    Seeing is Believing
    Seeing is Believing
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse