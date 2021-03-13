Scottish Green Party Co-Leader Demands Abolition of British Monarchy

The Holyrood elections are set to take place in May, marking a principal episode in the push for Scottish independence. The ruling Scottish Nationalist Party and their Green Party coalition partners both support a second referendum on the issue of breaking away from the United Kingdom.

The co-leader of the Scottish Green Party called for the British monarchy to be abolished as Scotland's head of state.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Patrick Harvie said that Scotland should leave the United Kingdom and become a republic amid the ongoing scandal surrounding the British royal family.

"The revelations from the last few days, and other recent scandals, raise serious questions about the attitudes and values of the royal family and those around them", he said.

"They also serve as a reminder that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution".

Harvie continued saying that Scotland would be better off if it could elect its own Head of State.

"As we look to the future that Scotland can have as a fairer, greener and independent country, it is clear that asking the people to choose a modern, democratically accountable head of state would be the best step forward", he added.

It's time to abolish the monarchy and build an independent Scottish Republic. Vote for the Scottish Greens. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/hW3yubmcdK — Scottish Greens (@scottishgreens) March 13, 2021

​His comments follow Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier in the week where a number of damning accusations were made against the Windsors.

Meghan alleged that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his [their son Archie's] skin might be", leaving Oprah visibly shocked.

The former actress claimed that he said concerns were passed to Harry, but they did not name the family member they said made the comments due to its "damaging" impact.

Meghan said that several conversations had taken place with family members on the topic of her son's appearance.

Harry's older brother, Prince William has since responded to the allegations, telling reporters the monarchy is "very much not a racist family".