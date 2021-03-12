Register
17:09 GMT12 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (File)

    US Vogue Mocked for Criticising Daily Mail's Use of the Word 'Niggling' in Meghan Markle Story

    © AFP 2021 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082128567_0:73:3048:1787_1200x675_80_0_0_08800ba573e26bbd0a08bb80b08559db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103121082324894-us-vogue-mocked-for-criticising-daily-mails-use-of-the-word-niggling-in-meghan-markle-story/

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been the subject of controversy following an interview with Oprah in the United States about their experience within the UK Royal Family. During the conversation, the couple accused the Windsors of racism.

    US Vogue has been mocked after criticising The Daily Mail for its use of the word “niggling” in the headline of an article about Meghan Markle more than three years ago.

    In a piece titled "A Brit in America Makes Sense of the Meghan Markle Oprah Interview," Hamish Bowles highlighted the UK newspaper's use of the line “a niggling worry” next to a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement. 

    The 57-year-old writer criticised columnist Sarah Vine for writing "Yes, they're joyfully in love. So why do I have a niggling worry about this engagement picture?" before proceeding to add that Webster's defines the word niggling as "bothersome or persistent especially in a petty or tiresome way."

    "Nevertheless, the word seemed a surprising choice and jumped from the page, as presumably it was intended to," Bowles said.

    Toby Young, general secretary of the Free Speech Union, compared this criticism to "claiming that a newspaper is racist because the ink it uses on its pages is black. It's just silly and absurd."

    The Daily Mail responded saying that the word is so common that major outlets have used it 2,037 times already. The Mail added that The Times has used it 3,687 times, The Guardian used it  2,268 times, and US Vogue has itself used the word eight times.

    Former BBC host Andrew Neil also criticised the Vogue article, claiming that the fashion magazine itself has a "shaming" history when it comes to race relations.

    ​Netizens also accused the Vogue writer of making an unfounded suggestion of racism against the Mail.

    ​Others said that Vogue was intentionally causing controversy with the article.

    ​Some supported Vogue, however, and said that the use of the word was in fact racist.

    ​This follows a tell-all interview with Meghan and Harry’s with Oprah Winfrey, which led to widespread controversy when the Sussexes accused the UK's Royal family of racism towards them.

    Markle claimed that in "several conversations with Harry," their son Archie's skin colour was brought up.

    "In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," she claimed.

    The former actress got engaged to Harry in 2017 and they married the following year. Their son was born in 2019. Last year, the couple stepped down from their royal duties.

    Tags:
    Vogue, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A top-down view of a polyester face mask - showing the fibres nicely bundled - after being photographed with a scanning electron microscope, is seen in an undated image released 9 March 2021. The scale is 250 micrometres, or millionths of a metre, wide.
    Masks Seen Through The Microscope: Which are the Most Effective Against COVID-19?
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse