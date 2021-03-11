British Cop Suspected of Kidnapping Sarah Everard Hospitalised With Head Injuries

Wayne Couzens, a 48-year-old Metropolitan Police officer arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering Sarah Everard, was taken under armed guard to hospital after he was discovered unconscious in his cell, MailOnline reports.
According to the newspaper, Couzens received first aid at the station before being rushed to St George's Hospital in Tooting to be treated for head injuries. After being treated he was taken back to custody.
"The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment to a head injury sustained while in custody," a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said. "He has since been discharged and returned to custody. We are not prepared to discuss further."
The incident occurred yesterday evening, with the newspaper noting that Couzens was alone inside his cell and “there is no suggestion anyone else was involved."
Sarah Everard, a 33-year old marketing executive from York, was last seen on 3 March in Clapham, south London as she was walking home from a friend's house. While officers have found human remains in woodland near Ashford, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said their identification may take a "considerable time," the newspaper points out.
Couzens is reportedly being held in custody on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of Everard, as well as for "indecent exposure to a second unnamed victim."
