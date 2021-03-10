UK Met Police Chief Cressida Dick Says Human Remains Found in Kent Amid Search For Missing Woman

The chief of London's Metropolitan Police, Dame Cressida Dick, stated on Wednesday that police officers searching for a missing woman have discovered what appeared to be unidentified human remains in the southeast of England, in the city of Ashford of Kent county.
"This evening, detectives and search teams investigating Sarah's disappearance have found very sadly what appears to be human remains", she said in a televised statement. "As you can imagine, at this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity, and indeed, that may take us some considerable time."
Police were searching for Sarah Everard, who disappeared last week after visiting a friend's house in Clapham, London.
According to a Wednesday statement by Met Police, a police officer has been taken into custody in connection with the disappearance of the woman. He was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnapping, and later "further arrested" on suspicion of murder and a separate allegation of indecent exposure.
A woman who is believed to have assisted the suspect was also arrested on Tuesday. Both remain in custody.
