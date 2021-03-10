Police Officer Arrested by Detectives Searching for Woman Who Has Been Missing in London for a Week

Sarah Everard, 33, worked as a marketing executive and lived in Brixton, south London. On the night of 3 March she vanished after leaving a friend’s house around 9pm to walk home.

A UK police officer has been arrested at a house in Kent by detectives investigating the disappearance of a young woman, Sarah Everard, who vanished into thin air moments after speaking to her boyfriend on her mobile phone.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin said: "This is a significant development in our inquiry. This is a fast moving investigation and we are doing everything we can to find Sarah."

​The man, who has not been named, is a serving officer with the Metropolitan Police and Scotland Yard have confirmed he was not on duty when Sarah disappeared.

Sarah's uncle Nicholas told the Mail Online on Wednesday, 10 March: “It’s shocking and very upsetting. We were not expecting a development like this and it’s difficult to make sense of it. I found out that a police officer had been arrested through the media last night. I spoke to my to my brother straight away and he was as shocked as me.”

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both are being questioned at a London police station and the Metropolitan Police’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

​Sarah left her friend’s home in Clapham at 9pm on 3 March and was due to walk home, across Clapham Common, on her own. She is believed to have talked to her boyfriend, Josh Lowth, for 15 minutes and disappeared soon after their conversation.

She never arrived home and detectives have searched Clapham Common and surrounding streets looking for her.

Detectives knocked on the doors of 750 homes along Sarah’s route and appealed to people to check their CCTV cameras and doorbell surveillance apps.

On Tuesday, 9 March, Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave said: "The arrest this evening is a serious and significant development. We will continue to work with all speed on this investigation but the fact that the arrested man is a serving Metropolitan Police officer is both shocking and deeply disturbing."

"I understand there will be significant public concern but it is essential that the investigative team are given the time and space to continue their work,” he added.