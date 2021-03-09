Register
    Samantha Markle

    Meghan Markle Suffers From Narcissistic Personality Disorder, Claims Her Half-Sister

    © Photo : YouTube/ WFLA News Channel 8/screenshot
    UK
    According to British media outlets, senior members of the royal family have held crisis meetings after the bombshell interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave to famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey. During the two-hour conversation, Meghan Markle claimed royal life had made her suicidal and accused one member of the family of racist remarks.

    Meghan Markle suffers from narcissistic personality disorder, her half-sister Samantha has claimed. Speaking on the Australian radio show "Fifi, Fev and Nick", she said she doesn’t want to diagnose her half-sibling, but said that Meghan "needs to see a counsellor".

    Samantha also challenged the claim the Duchess made in an interview with Oprah that she didn’t know much about the royal family and their life before she met Harry and had never "googled" her husband.

    Samantha claims that Meghan idolised late Princess Diana and even imitated her.

    "In fact, Meghan went to great lengths to study Diana, to mimic her clothing, to mimic her body language and to wear Diana’s perfume on their first date! Don’t tell me my sister didn’t know who Harry was!" she told the radio show.

    Samantha also revealed that Meghan’s remarks about their father had "hurt" him. During the interview, the Duchess said Thomas Markle’s decision to speak to tabloids was tantamount to betrayal. "I’ve lost my father", she said.

    Harry and Meghan 'Pressed Nuclear Button' on the Royal Family

    The tell-all interview, the first since the couple quit royal life in January 2020, was viewed by more than 17 million people in the United States. Another 11 million people watched it in the United Kingdom. It has drawn a mixed reactions, with many US celebrities backing the couple, while in Britain many people were angry over the allegations the couple made. Royal insiders told the British media that the Sussexes had pressed a "nuclear button" on the royal family.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo
    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Suicidal Thoughts, 'Racism' in Royal Family and More: Harry & Meghan's Bombshell Sit-Down With Oprah

    One of the sensational claims during the interview was made by Meghan Markle, who alleged that a member of the family had expressed concern about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn Archie. Meghan, who is the first mixed-race member of the royal family, refused to reveal the identity of the person. Later, Harry said that the comment was not made by the Queen or her husband Prince Philip.

    Other claims made during the interview include:

    • Harry was saddened that none of the family members voiced opposition to the media coverage of Meghan, which the couple deemed racist;
    • Meghan claimed she was being "silenced" by the family and said life as a royal had led to suicidal thoughts. At times, she "didn’t want to be alive anymore", she told Oprah;
    • Prince Harry claimed his father stopped taking his calls after the couple announced their intention to quit royal life;
    • Meghan accused the palace of perpetuating falsehoods about the couple;
    • Harry said he was let down by his father and that he is on a different path from his brother William, but said he loves his sibling to bits. He also said that Charles and William are “trapped within the system” of the royal family;
    • Harry said the toxic and racist treatment by the British press was a large part of why the couple left the United Kingdom.
    Oprah Winfrey, UK royal family, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
