Register
22:22 GMT07 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Scottish Government Pressed Salmond Aide to Change Testimony to Sturgeon Conduct Probe

    © REUTERS / RUSSELL CHEYNE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082279965_0:0:3210:1806_1200x675_80_0_0_11f754c2252768768d63d7180996c8d0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103071082280017-scottish-government-pressed-salmond-aide-to-change-testimony-to-sturgeon-conduct-probe/

    Nicola Sturgeon faces calls to resign if she is found to have breached the Ministerial Code for misleading Parliament or wasting taxpayers' money over her government's pursuit of since-disproven sexual misconduct claims against her former party-mate and predecessor Alex Salmond.

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under renewed pressure to quit after it emerged an official in her government pressured a key witness to change his testimony to the probe into her conduct.

    The Sunday Times reported that Geoff Aberdein, former first minister Alex Salmond's chief of staff, submitted a statement to the Scottish Parliament inquiry chaired by MSP Linda Fabiani saying an un-named official had asked him to change his account of a meeting with a government official in early March 2018. Aberdein's statement reportedly says they discussed allegations of sexual misconduct against Salmond. 

    Sturgeon told the Holyrood parliament that she did not know of those allegations — and her own administration's investigation of them — until she and Scottish National Party (SNP) comrade Salmond met at her home on April 2 2018. Sturgeon later claimed she "forgot" the meeting with Aberdein.

    The first minister already faces calls to resign if it is shown she broke the Ministerial Code by misleading Parliament. The Scottish Conservative Party has already vowed to table a no-confidence motion in her after documents published over the last week showed she ignored her own lawyers' advice and wasted hundreds of thousands in taxpayers' money pursuing the claims against Salmond that were later rejected by a criminal court.

    "More and more people are seeing that Nicola Sturgeon has tried to cover up what really happened with Alex Salmond," a Sottish Tory spokesman said, adding: “Trust in the First Minister is plummeting as the public realise she has misled parliament and broken the ministerial code."

    The statement has not been officially released by Fabiani, but the Times reported that the official asked Aberdein to alter it to say he had only a "suspicion" about the allegations.

    Nicola Sturgeon gives evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee on 3 March 2021
    © AP Photo / Jeff J Mitchell
    Nicola Sturgeon Says It Is 'Absurd' to Say She Was Out to Get Former SNP Leader Alex Salmond
    Salmond won a judicial review against the inquiry into his conduct in early 2019, with the judge ruling it was "tainted by apparent bias" after it emerged the government's Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans contacted two of the accusers before the inquiry began.

    Poll Shocks for Sturgeon

    A poll by Panelbase for the Sunday Times found that a third of Scottish voters think Sturgeon should resign immediately — but 61 per cent want her to go if she is proven to have broken the code. Only 24 thought she should stay on, just and one-in-three thought she had been entirely honest about the affair.

    And two new polls showed a reversal of the recent trend of support for independence — the SNP's flagship policy. They indicated that support for seceding from the UK was back to around the 45 per cent result of the 2014 referendum, which Sturgeon has demanded a re-run of following the UK's exit from the European Union.

    Related:

    Alex Salmond Tells Scottish Parliament Nicola Sturgeon's Government Was 'Tainted by Bias'
    Scottish Tories Say Sturgeon Must Go After Legal Advice Shows She Wasted £500K on Salmond Probe
    Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon Gives Evidence Before Parliament in Salmond Case
    Tags:
    inquiry, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Scottish National Party, Alex Salmond, Nicola Sturgeon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Pope Francis releases a white dove during a prayer for war victims at “Hosh al-Bieaa”, Church Square, in Mosul's Old City, Iraq, 7 March 2021.
    Dove of Peace: Pontiff Meets Iraqi Christians During First-Ever Papal Visit to the Mideast Nation
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse