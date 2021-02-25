Register
08:50 GMT25 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Scotland's Sturgeon Slams Salmond for ‘Wild, Untrue & Baseless Claims’ About Conspiracy Against Him

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/06/1081999757_0:0:2949:1660_1200x675_80_0_0_92599f2ded1ef6c3db670aa38ce1fa65.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102251082180138-scotlands-sturgeon-slams-salmond-for-wild-untrue--baseless-claims-about-conspiracy-against-him/

    Earlier this week, Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond claimed to possess "documentary evidence" of a "malicious and concerted" attempt to remove him from public life, as he prepared to give evidence to the Holyrood inquiry into the government's botched handling of harassment complaints against him.

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has responded to her predecessor Alex Salmond’s earlier accusations of a concerted campaign against him by implying the former official was seeking to divert attention, as he might still be concealing something pertaining to his past behaviour towards women, reported The Guardian.

    Sturgeon denounced the former Scottish National party leader for pushing “wild, untrue and baseless claims” about a conspiracy targeting him, as she participated in a COVID-19 briefing on 24 February.

    ​The Leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) since 2014 also pointed out that Salmon had repeatedly refused to give evidence to a parliamentary inquiry into the government's mishandling of harassment complaints against him.

    “Maybe creating an alternative reality in which the organs of the state [were] all part of some wild conspiracy against him, for reasons I can’t explain, maybe that’s just easier than accepting at the root of all this might just have been issues in his own behaviour. But that’s for him to explain, if he ever decides to pitch up and sit in front of the committee,” said Sturgeon.

    This came as Holyrood officials confirmed Salmond was currently expected to appear before Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) on Friday, with Sky News suggesting he will accept the invitation after earlier cancelling a scheduled Wednesday inquiry appearance amid a row over the redaction of his written submission.

    ‘Malicious Attempt to Damage Reputation’

    On Monday, Parliament's committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints made public Alex Salmond's recent submission. This came after his earlier claims that the Scottish Government and the SNP were seeking to damage his reputation appeared in papers published ahead of his anticipated court appearance.

    Former First Minister Alex Salmond
    © AFP 2021 / Andy Buchanan
    Former First Minister Alex Salmond

    Salmond wrote:

    "The inescapable conclusion is of a malicious and concerted attempt to damage my reputation and remove me from public life in Scotland. It is an attempt which would, in fact, have succeeded but for the protection of the court and jury system and in particular the Court of Session and the High Court of Justiciary.”

    In his submission, Salmond names those that he alleges sought his downfall, including Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell and her chief of staff, Liz Lloyd.

    In earlier letters to the inquiry, he accused Sturgeon of "repeatedly" misleading parliament regarding her meetings with him, making statements which are "simply untrue", and breaking the ministerial code.

    An SNP spokesperson has responded to the recent submission by dismissing it as “just more assertion without a shred of credible evidence”.

    Salmond’s Court Battle

    Alex Salmond resigned from the Scottish National Party in August 2018 in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct in 2013, while he was First Minister, which he denied.

    Two female civil servants had lodged complaints against him in January 2018 using new rules introduced due to the #MeToo movement. The latter allowed retrospective investigations into former ministers.

    The allegations were subsequently investigated internally.

    Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond delivers his final speech as the leader of the Scottish National Party at the SNP Annual National Party Conference in Perth, Scotland on November 14, 2014
    © AFP 2021 / ANDY BUCHANAN
    Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond delivers his final speech as the leader of the Scottish National Party at the SNP Annual National Party Conference in Perth, Scotland on November 14, 2014

    After quitting the party, Salmond brought legal action against the Scottish government, accusing it of abuse of process. The court of session in Edinburgh ruled in Salmond's favour on 8 January 2019. The probe was pronounced “tainted by apparent bias” as the lead investigator had prior contact with the complainers.
    Separately, the police launched an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations.

    On 24 January 2019 Salmond was arrested and charged with 14 offences, including two counts of attempted rape.

    Appearing in court on 21 November he pleaded "not guilty", with the trial starting on 9 March 2020. On 23 March 2020, Salmond was cleared of all charges.

    Following the trial, two separate inquiries followed, with one conducted by a committee of MSPs and another by James Hamilton QC, Ireland's former director of public prosecutions.

    The committee is probing the Scottish government's handling of the complaints against Salmond.

    The second inquiry is looking into whether Nicola Sturgeon breached the ministerial code by interfering with the civil service investigation into the allegations. Under normal circumstances, writes the BBC, if the First Minister is determined to have been in breach, she could be expected to resign.

    Related:

    Craig Murray Charged With Contempt of Court for Alex Salmond Trial Reporting
    Who Wants to Destroy Alex Salmond?
    Nicola Sturgeon Admits She Will Feel 'Sense of Relief' After Giving Evidence at Alex Salmond Inquiry
    Alex Salmond Accuses SNP, Government of ‘Malicious and Concerted Attempt’ to Get Him Imprisoned
    Tags:
    sexual misconduct, Scottish National Party, Holyrood, Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse