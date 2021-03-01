Register
10:00 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People enter a job centre in central London, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2009

    Ex-UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown Accuses Government of 'Betraying a Generation of Unemployed'

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082215234_0:-1:3641:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_dc9f200ab981a3aa20786148f45230d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103011082216960-ex-uk-prime-minister-gordon-brown-accuses-government-of-betraying-a-generation-of-unemployed/

    In late January, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that about 1.72 million workers are currently jobless in Britain as the nation's unemployment rate soared to 5% over the past three months, its highest level in more than four years.

    Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown has berated the government for failing to take swift action to contain unemployment.

    "Government complacency is betraying a generation of unemployed. The [COVID-19] pandemic hit a year ago but the government's failure to move quickly is condemning a whole generation of young people to joblessness and rejection and many to mental depression", Brown said on Monday.

    The ex-prime minister claimed the government's Restart scheme for long-term jobless adults doesn't work, and that Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Kickstart project to tackle long-term unemployment among the under-25 age group had helped only three out of every 1,000 young people.

    "The time for the chancellor to act is this Wednesday. His budget must kickstart Kickstart and restart Restart. He has to deliver a budget with the impetus, ambition, and money to out match the scale of the looming unemployment tragedy", Brown pointed out.

    He was referring to Sunak's speech on 3 March, when the chancellor is due to deliver the details of the country's spring budget in a keynote address to MPs in the House of Commons.

    Gordon Brown
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / World Economic Forum / Gordon Brown
    Gordon Brown

    Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was quick to respond to Brown's remarks by claiming that he is "best remembered for leaving the [UK] economy in a terrible state, with much higher unemployment than we are bearing now".

    "Whereas this government has taken unprecedented action to support people to stay and get back into work. Our Plan for Jobs has been rightly targeted at those hardest hit. The Kickstart scheme has already created more than 120,000 jobs for young people in less than six months – more than Gordon Brown's Future Jobs Fund ever created", Coffey added.

    © REUTERS / UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
    Tax Breaks, Furlough Extension, Fiscal Stimulus Reportedly Set Out in UK Budget to Kickstart Economy
    The remarks followed the publication of a report by the Alliance for Full Employment (AFFE) set up by Brown and which estimated that there are at least 1,000 under-25s in every constituency in Britain who are currently classed as long-term unemployed. According to the report, they have been without a job for at least six months.

    Official figures show that unemployment in the UK stands at about 1.7 million, which is about 4.9% of the working population.

    The AFFE study argued, however, that tax records and benefit claims appear to indicate that the actual figure stands at more than 2 million and will most likely to increase to 3.5 million later this year.

    Related:

    Over 10Mln UK Workers Might Become Unemployed Due to Job Automation
    Immigrants Better Educated Than UK-Born, Unlikely to be Unemployed
    Over Half of Unemployed UK Youths Anxious Over Everyday Situations: Report
    Tags:
    government, unemployment, Gordon Brown, Rishi Sunak, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse