Register
16:31 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man seen outside a job centre, in west London (File)

    Unemployment in UK Amid COVID-19: ‘Official Figures as Usual Are an Underestimate’, Politician Says

    © AP Photo / LEFTERIS PITARAKIS
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (84)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107962/70/1079627011_0:163:2986:1843_1200x675_80_0_0_55e5ef9ebf728f8be7bcf3b0d48a5772.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202008111080136460-unemployment-in-uk-amid-covid-19-official-figures-underestimate/

    Payroll figures have revealed that approximately 730,000 people lost their jobs since the start of the coronavirus lockdown, between May and June.

    The data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed a leap of 81,000 last month alone despite continued support for employers via government loans and the Job Retention Scheme for furloughed workers.

    Colin Fox the National Co-Spokesperson of the Scottish Socialist Party, has shared his views on the matter.

    Sputnik: Has the UK done enough to protect jobs whilst also creating new jobs?

    Colin Fox: These figures are terrible. The official figures as usual are an underestimate because those 730,000 people that you mentioned, referrers to those only paying PAYE, so you've got to add in the self-employed and others. On top of that, you've got the massive drop in the number of hours that people are working, so they've gone from full time to part time. So, they're catastrophic and yet the sad reality is we have to prepare ourselves for an even bigger shock. This is simply the beginning because these figures once the furlough scheme worsens, they're talking about 10% unemployment; three, four or five million people unemployed.

    I'm old enough to remember the last time Britain went through this, which was in the early 1980s and this is not something you want to welcome or want to see coming - mass unemployment returning to the political horizon in Scotland and Britain. It's almost like the irresistible force meets the immovable object because the government's in the hands of a real political dilemma here. The prospect of a second outbreak of COVID is not far away - you can't rule it out - we've had 46,000 people who have died in the first surge remember and at the same time there's enormous pressure economic pressure to get the country back to work and earning so it's a political and economic dilemma we have not seen for 40 years.

    Sputnik: Has the UK's coronavirus response had the right balance between protecting public health and protecting the economy, or has it been too one sided?

    Colin Fox: The UK Government had no choice. They've spent, according to the figures we’re told, 33 billion pounds and astonishingly 33 billion pounds paid to people to stop going to work, who have been furloughed to get 70 and 80% of the pay; and it strikes you that government has no choice here. The governments not really had the choice and this is remarkable remember, for a Conservative government, they made this reputation based on austerity, well they're now spending money that's unprecedented in peacetime. Frankly, I have to say that they probably have no alternative but to continue to do so.

    I know the chancellor is saying he's going to stop the furlough scheme but quite frankly, I don't see how they can. They're going to have to continue to give economic support to people in order to a see the population through the next few months. I can't see how they can stop the follow scheme because who else is going to put bread on the table? Who else is going to pay your rent? Who else is going to help people get the money they need to find to go to the supermarket once a week? So, I think the government is kidding itself on if it thinks it can somehow pull the life support system that it's been provided to people since March.

    I think there's only the government who have the power and the authority and the resources to continue to do so. They might say otherwise but I can't see for the life of me how they can avoid doing so.

    Sputnik: Going forwards what policies should we be seeing from the government regarding employment and the protection of jobs going forwards?

    Colin Fox: Well, this is a classic example in politics where power really lies and the truth is the power lies with the people. The government has got a bit forward an economic recovery plan based in the first instance in supporting people financially and economically until this pandemic is over. The government might need to say: 'Well, we don't know how long it's going to be until it's over'. Well, that's probably a fair comment, but you don't have a choice.

    UK Parliament at Sunset
    Wikimedia Commons
    Ex-Chancellors Warn UK to Face '1980s-Level' Unemployment in Wake of COVID-19 Pandemic
    Only the government has the power to do so. I'm sure they'll be spending billions not just in this country but elsewhere on a vaccine that could bring this nightmare to an end but quite frankly it's out the question that the government can take some laisse fare, do nothing approach, to the next few months. The next few months, the next few weeks are going to hurt. If the furlough money runs out, you've got massive unemployment that we've never seen before. 10 million people or more without any money. The political and economic position is untenable.

    So, for me, this economic recovery plan has got to be based on a reality, which is the government is got to provide the financial and economic resources to get through this pandemic, at the same time, as they are trying to get the country back to work economically. So, they've got to reach a balance. It's a difficult one, but they've got to achieve that balance between protecting the health of the country and at the same time resuscitating the economic position that we're in. It's a fascinating political dilemma that there in but it seems to me that their choices are extremely limited.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (84)
    Tags:
    Jobs, Unemployment, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse