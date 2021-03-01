Register
07:15 GMT01 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dubbo.

    Prince Harry Says He Feared Meghan Would Meet Fate of Diana in Teaser for Oprah Interview

    © Photo : @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106906/21/1069062142_0:84:1620:996_1199x675_80_0_0_bcce4b80df81dc97143c8c22a992816b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103011082215116-prince-harry-says-he-feared-meghan-would-meet-fate-of-diana-in-teaser-for-oprah-interview/

    Last year, the couple shocked the world when they announced their desire to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family. It is said that the Sussexes will speak candidly for the first time about their decision.

    Teasers for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview are out and it appears it was a dramatic interview because during the 30-second video the host herself says the couple revealed "pretty shocking things". In one of the videos, Prince Harry suggests that he feared that Meghan Markle would meet the same fate as his late mother Princess Diana.

    "My biggest concern was history repeating itself", the royal told Winfrey.

    It seems the remark refers to the treatment of Meghan by the British tabloid press, which Prince Harry previously described as "bullying" that "destroys people and destroys lives". It is said that the late Princess Diana suffered from constant media scrutiny. During one teaser Prince Harry said that he couldn't imagine what it must have been like for Diana to go "through this process all those years ago".

    "It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other", Harry said commenting on the media scrutiny.

    Silent or Silenced?

    Meghan Markle's one-on-one conversation with Oprah was apparently no less dramatic. At one point during the teaser the TV host asks: "Were you silent or were you silenced?" She then tells Meghan that there is no subject that is off limits.

    In another bit Oprah asks Meghan: "Almost unsurvivable? Sounds like there was a breaking point".

    Britain's Prince Philip (C), Duke of Edinburgh takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Prince Philip Asked Prince Charles to Visit Him in Hospital to Discuss Future of Royal Family

    On 8 January 2020, when the couple announced their decision to step down from senior roles in the Royal Family in order to become financially independent and balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America, rumours claimed the decision was made by Meghan Markle, who allegedly was unhappy with being a royal. For this the move was dubbed Megxit.

    Elle magazine reported, citing a friend close to the couple, that a year on the Sussexes don't regret their decision and are "excited about what's to come".

    The interview will air on CBS on 7 March.

     

    Tags:
    Oprah Winfrey, UK royal family, Princess Diana, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Majestic Beasts of Arctic Wilderness: World Celebrates International Polar Bear Day
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse