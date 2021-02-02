UK's Captain Tom Moore Has Died

UK's Captain Tom Moore, who became famous for the millions he raised for the NHS, has died aged 100, his family said.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore," his daughters said in a statement.
Last year, Moore decided to walk around his garden with the help of a walking frame to raise money for health service workers who were on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. He raised $53 million for the National Health Service.
Queen Elizabeth II has sent a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Moore, the Buckingham Palace said.
In July, Moore was knighted by the Queen in a unique outdoor ceremony at Windsor Castle.
UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock expressed his condolences for Moore's death on Twitter.
I'm so sorry to hear that Captain Tom has passed away in hospital.— Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) February 2, 2021
He was a great British hero that showed the best of our country & I send my best wishes to his family at this time.
