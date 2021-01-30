Loch Ness Monster Already Spotted Three Times in 2021, Nessie Hunters Claim

Scotland's eerie Loch Ness monster has apparently posed for Nessie hunters three times since the start of 2021, the Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register reveals.
The first of these mysterious appearances was recorded on 11 January by webcam watcher Kalynn Wangle, who spotted a dark object emerge from the water for a just second before vanishing beneath the waves.
On 19 January, devoted Nessie gazer Eoin O'Faodhagain said he watched the creature appearing and disappearing from sight for at least 20 minutes – although he only managed to record three-and-a-half of them.
Just three days later, the enthusiast recorded a webcam shot of a similar sight, although apparently even more mysterious – O'Faodhagain described it as “two objects splashing around in the bay about 100 feet apart.”
“They were two black objects throwing up a lot of water, and from the distance were large looking in the water,” the 55-year-old health worker unveiled. “Then the one on the right submerged, and then came up again. The one on the left did the same thing intermittently. They were visible for up to three minutes, and then there was nothing. They could have been a couple of feet out of the water and maybe a dozen feet long."
Four minutes later, he filmed a black shape further up the loch, and he's sure it was Nessie: “It is a very unusual image that I captured,” he boasts.
Back in April, O'Faodhagain claimed he'd captured the most compelling evidence that the monster exists to date after filming something "around 9 metres long" in Urquhart Bay.
“It was amazing to see such a large image caught on video compared to my previous sightings,” the Loch Ness devotee said back then.
The Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register has 1,132 sightings on record dating back to the last century.
