Words 'For Men' Removed From UK Shower Gel After Deemed Sexist by Unhappy Customers

Customers, unhappy with the Radox indedtifying its Muscle Therapy Bath Soak range as a product for men, have sent numerous complaints to the brand.
In response to some critical comments online, Radox posted a response:
“Hey Felicity, you'll be thrilled to know we're in the process of removing the 'Men' label from our packaging!” Radox told one of the customers.
Not everyone took the label “for men” quite so seriously. Those who deemed the labelling normal, mocked the critical sentiment.
On Monday, Unilever, owner of the Radox brand, confirmed the labelling will be removed. However, it added that some other shower gels will keep the caption “for men”.
