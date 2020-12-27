Prince Harry May Visit UK Seeking to Secure 'Mextension', Report Says

Things seem to be getting brighter within the Royal Family, as Harry reportedly intends to have a few "friendly" Zoom calls with his relatives before heading to the UK for face-to-face talks.

Prince Harry, supposedly accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, may pay a visit to the United Kingdom in the upcoming year, in a bid to secure an extension of "Megxit", the Sun reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

Insiders told the newspaper that the Sussexes are willing to return to Britain for three key dates: the Queen's birthday on 21 April, the Duke of Edinburgh's 100th in June, and the opening of the statue of Princess Diana on 1 July.

"Things seem to have calmed down. Harry has been in contact with the Queen more often than you would think. But certain things you need to be there in person to sort. They will need a few weeks. That could be done after April, depending on COVID", a source said.

Though the talks are likely to take place in a friendlier atmosphere than January’s Sandringham summit, Buckingham Palace is still likely to raise concerns regarding the couple's agreements with Netflix and Spotify. Media reported earlier that the British royals were "terrified" over the deals, fearing the Sussexes could make royal secrets public.

The Palace will reportedly seek to ensure the deals meet "the values of Her Majesty".

Sources also indicated that Harry and Meghan's royal roles would be a subject of the talks, especially Prince Harry's military roles, which he was stripped of months ago.

"Harry regrets losing those titles and keeping them open for as long as possible keeps that olive branch out", an insider said.

A top royal aide, however, said that things are expected to "drag past 31 March", as the couple has "laid their stall out very clearly".

'Megxit'

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex triggered anger among the British royals in January after they announced they were stepping back from their royal duties as senior members of the Royal Family. The couple said they were going to become financially independent and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. A deal was agreed on at Sandringham, with a 12-month review.

The Sussexes's announcement, however, came as a bombshell for the Royal Family, as media reports indicated they had not been made aware of their decision. Following their departure, British media reported that Prince William had not spoken with his brother for two months, reportedly upset that his decision would damage the Royal Family's reputation.

Despite departing from their royal duties, the couple appears to have continued to use their HRH titles, which, some critics suggest, they should be stripped of.