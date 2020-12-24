Register
14:27 GMT24 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    The Dealbreaker Suite: Why Are London, Brussels Wrangling Over Brexit Deal Ahead of Christmas Eve?

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0b/1081431254_0:10:3181:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_8c16fbe34fb55ceeaac70600846614b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012241081558895-the-dealbreaker-suite-why-are-london-brussels-wrangling-over-brexit-deal-ahead-of-christmas-eve/

    Officials from London and Brussels are set to finalise plans for the deal, which will enter force after 31 December this year. The British PM is expected to announce the details in a press conference later in the day, UK media reported on Thursday.

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen via phone to ink a long-awaited post-Brexit agreement after over a year of political wrangling.

    British parliament is expected to vote later on a law to implement the reportedly 2,000-page-long deal after the Transition period. EU lawmakers can later allow provisions to enter force before European Parliament votes to ratify the deal next year.

    • Fishing Rights Talks Push Back Brexit Agreement

    The news comes as "some sort of last-minute hitch" pushed back the agreement to Christmas Eve due to disagreements over fishing quotas, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTE radio on Thursday.

    Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray demonstrates outside of the conference centre where Brexit trade deal negotiations are taking place in London, Britain November 9, 2020
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    #NotReadyForBrexit: With Just 6 Weeks Left, Just How Prepared is the UK to Leave the European Union?
    London demanded greater control over fishing rights after leaving the EU to keep a larger share of its quotas, despite Brussels calling for a gradual phase-in of the new fishing system with greater access to British waters from member-states.

    Brexit talks could potentially have "some hours to run", a UK source told Reuters on Thursday. But an EU official added in the report the two sides were still haggling over the EU's fishing rights in British waters.

    • European Court of Justice, UK Business Regulations

    Further issues involve the UK's agreement on resolving disputes with the European Court of Justice based on international law, according to the BBC.

    But a Brexit deal is likely to avoid a tariff war on imports after 1 January, which could impact prices on goods and services.

    Disagreements over British firms following EU rules and resolving trade disputes have persisted amid the negotiations.

    • Products of Animal Origin

    Major farming organisations have voiced concerns over a no-deal scenario, with many from Scotland and Wales urging Downing Street to back provisions to protect exports after the EU excluded some from the agreement.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London, 19 December 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK PM Boris Johnson Set to Address Nation Amid Brexit Trade Deal Hopes
    A "third country" formal listing for Britain allowing continued exports of products of animal origin to the EU was 'critical', the National Farmer's Union said in a statement.

    “Receiving third country listing status from the EU for our animal products is absolutely critical and will allow an export trade worth more than £3 billion to continue at the end of the transition period, NFU President Minette Batters said.

    She added: “While this listing is good news, we must bear in mind that there will be significant friction for our exports to the EU from the 1 January and it’s crucial the government minimises this disruption as much as possible in the time remaining.”

    • Seed Potato Exports

    But Boris Johnson was accused of selling out Scottish farmers due to the seed potato export exclusion, costing them roughly £90m each year, according to the Independent.

    “This looks like the end of Scottish seed potato exports to the EU for the foreseeable future. The trade is worth millions annually,” Scotland Food and Drink chief executive James Withers said as quoted in the report.

    A trade deal with the EU would block 40 to 80 percent of import tariffs on lamb and beef exports under WTO terms, it added.

    Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon called the event a "disastrous Brexit outcome" imposed on Scotland "against our will".

    Related:

    Brexit: UK Will Not Extend Transition Period Despite New Virus Strain Fears, Home Secretary Says
    UK GDP Rallies 16 Percent In Third Quarter As Pound Volatile Amid Brexit Talks, New COVID-19 Strain
    'Days Away From the Cliff Edge': NHS Calls on UK PM to Extend Brexit Transition Period
    As Brexit Saga 'Poised to End', What Has Britain 'Wrangled' From UK-EU Deal?
    Tags:
    fishing rights, food exports, exports, tariffs, WTO tariffs, United Kingdom, European Union (EU), EU Withdrawal Bill, no-deal Brexit, negotiations, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A traveller wearing a face covering sits with a dog at Heathrow Airport's Terminal 2 in west London on 21 December 2020, as a string of countries around the world have banned travellers arriving from the UK, due to the rapid spread of a new, more-infectious coronavirus strain.
    Flights Cancelled, Borders Closed, Christmas Ruined: 'Mutant' COVID Strain Sows Chaos in UK
    Twitter Reset
    Twitter Reset
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse