The Dealbreaker Suite: Why Are London, Brussels Wrangling Over Brexit Deal Ahead of Christmas Eve?

Officials from London and Brussels are set to finalise plans for the deal, which will enter force after 31 December this year. The British PM is expected to announce the details in a press conference later in the day, UK media reported on Thursday.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson is set to speak with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen via phone to ink a long-awaited post-Brexit agreement after over a year of political wrangling.

British parliament is expected to vote later on a law to implement the reportedly 2,000-page-long deal after the Transition period. EU lawmakers can later allow provisions to enter force before European Parliament votes to ratify the deal next year.

Fishing Rights Talks Push Back Brexit Agreement

The news comes as "some sort of last-minute hitch" pushed back the agreement to Christmas Eve due to disagreements over fishing quotas, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told RTE radio on Thursday.

London demanded greater control over fishing rights after leaving the EU to keep a larger share of its quotas, despite Brussels calling for a gradual phase-in of the new fishing system with greater access to British waters from member-states.

Brexit talks could potentially have "some hours to run", a UK source told Reuters on Thursday. But an EU official added in the report the two sides were still haggling over the EU's fishing rights in British waters.

European Court of Justice, UK Business Regulations

Further issues involve the UK's agreement on resolving disputes with the European Court of Justice based on international law, according to the BBC.

But a Brexit deal is likely to avoid a tariff war on imports after 1 January, which could impact prices on goods and services.

Disagreements over British firms following EU rules and resolving trade disputes have persisted amid the negotiations.

Products of Animal Origin

Major farming organisations have voiced concerns over a no-deal scenario, with many from Scotland and Wales urging Downing Street to back provisions to protect exports after the EU excluded some from the agreement.

“Receiving third country listing status from the EU for our animal products is absolutely critical and will allow an export trade worth more than £3 billion to continue at the end of the transition period, NFU President Minette Batters said.

A "third country" formal listing for Britain allowing continued exports of products of animal origin to the EU was 'critical', the National Farmer's Union said in a statement

She added: “While this listing is good news, we must bear in mind that there will be significant friction for our exports to the EU from the 1 January and it’s crucial the government minimises this disruption as much as possible in the time remaining.”

Seed Potato Exports

But Boris Johnson was accused of selling out Scottish farmers due to the seed potato export exclusion, costing them roughly £90m each year, according to the Independent.

“This looks like the end of Scottish seed potato exports to the EU for the foreseeable future. The trade is worth millions annually,” Scotland Food and Drink chief executive James Withers said as quoted in the report.

A trade deal with the EU would block 40 to 80 percent of import tariffs on lamb and beef exports under WTO terms, it added.

— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 24, 2020

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon called the event a "disastrous Brexit outcome" imposed on Scotland "against our will".