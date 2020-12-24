Register
24 December 2020
    A protester wears a British union flag as people gather near parliament during Brexit demonstrations in London, Friday March 29, 2019.

    We Fish You a Merry Christmas: UK-EU Brexit Trade Deal is Done

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Europe
    212
    The UK and the EU have been involved in months of difficult talks about their trade relations after the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

    The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed on a Brexit trade agreement following months of intense negotiations.

    The UK Prime Minister has confirmed that the deal was done. His conference on the subject is expected to begin soon.

    The news was confirmed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who called the deal "good". She also added that the agreement was "fair, balanced and right", although the talks on the subject were "very difficult". 

    "It was a long and winding road. But we have got a good deal to show for it", the EU chief executive said during the press conference. "A lot was at stake for so many people, so this was an agreement that we absolutely had to fight for".

    Ursula von der Leyen added that the whole debate was "always about sovereignty", noting that the partners will achieve more together than apart. 

    "I believe, also, that this agreement is in the United Kingdom's interest. It will set solid foundations for a new start with a long-term friend. And it means that we can finally put Brexit behind us, and Europe is continuing to move forward."

    The news was first reported by Reuters citing a source from EU. According to the report, "all of the key red lines about returning sovereignty" stipulated by the UK "have been achieved". Moreover, there will reportedly be "no role" for the European court of justice in the deal. 

    ITV Podcasts presenter Daniel Hewitt shared a statement allegedly coming from Downing Street, which claimed that the deal was "fantastic news". 

    According to the statement which is being circulated, "everything that the British public was promised during the 2016 referendum and in the general election last year" has been "delivered by this deal".

    The free trade deal will reportedly be "based on zero tariffs and zero quotas" and is the first such "that has ever been achieved with the EU".

    Reports emerged on Wednesday night that there was a good chance of a EU-UK post-Brexit deal coming despite gloomy predictions beforehand that the likelihood was very slim. According to anonymous officials, London has prepared to make some "huge concessions" to secure the deal with Brussels in the end. 

    European stock futures and the British pound have reacted positively to the news, making some big jumps on Thursday morning. 

    Long Path to the Trade Deal

    After long deliberations and 'cry moments' from ex-Prime Minister Theresa May that followed the Brexit referendum in 2016, the United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 31 January 2020. 

    The date did not signify the end of negotiations between London and Brussels though, as the UK then entered a 11-month transition period to secure a trade deal with the bloc that would substitute all existing agreements after it leaves the European Single Market. 

    London has been striving for a free trade agreement with the EU that would allow partners to trade without  taxes on goods, or at least something resembling Australia-style arrangements that establish some principles of co-operations and concessions - although with quota restrictions and a range of tariffs still in place. 

    he French trawler Thomas Nicolas II sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
    he French trawler "Thomas Nicolas II" sails past a Dutch trawler in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 7, 2020

    But the talks have proved to be difficult. EU and British officials have been at loggerheads mainly about fishing rights EU boats may continue to enjoy in UK waters after 31 December, as well as competition rules outlined by so-called "level playing field" conditions and legal governance in relation to potential trade disputes. 

    To Fish or Not to Fish (in British Waters)

    The fisheries issue was particularly painful for the UK. Britain demanded that the value of the fish EU boats catch in UK waters should be curtailed 60% - something the EU found completely unacceptable. Later it was reported that Johnson has made significant concessions on the issue - just a 30% cut in the value reduction. But the bloc is still was not happy about these numbers, the reports have suggested, maintaining that this still was too much for countries like France and Denmark. 

    Fishermen sort fishes aboard the Boulogne-sur-Mer based trawler Nicolas Jeremy in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / PASCAL ROSSIGNOL
    Fishermen sort fishes aboard the Boulogne-sur-Mer based trawler "Nicolas Jeremy" in the North Sea, off the coast of northern France, December 8, 2020

    Negotiators have also been discussing the length of time EU boats would be allowed to access British waters and mechanisms behind potential dispute settlement if things do not go according to plan in the future. 

    London signalled that it would agree to accept tariffs in the future if Downing Street decides to restrict EU trawlers from accessing its waters but was not ready to compromise on free trade arrangements in other areas such as energy. 

    PM Johnson maintained that it was an issue of sovereignty for London. 

    "All that it takes is for them to understand that the UK has a natural right, like every other country, to be able to want to control its own laws and its own fishing grounds," the prime minister said on 16 December after speaking to EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
    European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen attends a debate on next EU council and last Brexit development during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / POOL
    European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen attends a debate on next EU council and last Brexit development during a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2020

    At that time, he argued that the no-deal scenario was "the most likely outcome" of prolonged negotiations, although still not a desirable one. Ursula von der Leyen still sounded more optimistic - she outlined that there was "a path to an agreement", although a "very narrow" one. 

    Johnson however argued that Great Britain will still "prosper", whatever happens after 31 December. 

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    trade, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
