Dominic Cummings Received £40,000 Wage Hike Before Exiting Downing Street

Despite Dominic Cummings breaching lockdown rules this summer over a controversial trip to County Durham, the Prime Minister backed his chief aide stressing that it was acceptable behaviour for a father.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings, who exited Downing Street in November after an internal power struggle, received a pay rise earlier this year, new figures released on Tuesday reveal.

Cummings, who remains on the government payroll, saw his wage jump in 2020 from between £95,000 and £99,000 to between £140,000 and £144,999 - an increase of £45,000, making him among the highest-paid advisers to the Government.

It is not as yet clear when the increase, observed in an annual report on special advisers' pay, took place.

Although Cummings's new salary got up to the highest salary band, his pay was significantly lower than other senior advisers when he was first brought into No 10 by Boris Johnson in July 2019.

The pay rise meant that Cummings - whose Brexit strategy had been considered responsible for getting Johnson over the winning line in 2019's general election - was earning similar amounts to such figures as Lord Udny-Lister, Lee Cain, and Munira Mirza.

Previous advisers to prime ministers, such as Theresa May and David Cameron, have also usually received between £140,000 and £144,999.

The news comes amid reports that UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak will include a pay freeze for millions of public sector workers in the coronavirus economic plan.