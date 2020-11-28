Register
10:52 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves after a cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain

    Boris Johnson is Reportedly Eyeing Gov’t Shake-up With 'Loyal Talent' From the North

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1c/1081301919_0:318:3074:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_94c9b056fa698629fe0f06f0b5312406.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011281081301356-boris-johnson-is-reportedly-eyeing-govt-shake-up-with-loyal-talent-from-the-north/

    This month, Downing Street has seen some major changes following the resignation of its director of communications Lee Cain and the departure of Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, two figures who played a vital role during the Vote Leave campaign. This is happening as Britain is still struggling to conclude a trade agreement with the EU.

    A major government reshuffle is anticipated in Britain, following sudden exit of Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings this month and the recent appointment of ex-Treasury official Dan Rosenfield to the post of chief of staff.

    Government insiders now speculate that Boris Johnson is eyeing a complete Cabinet shake-up and is eager to welcome some young Conservative MPs from northern constituencies to his top team, according to a report by Financial Times.

    Among those “loyal” Tory MPs from traditionally Labour constituencies in the North and Midlands who are tipped for promotion are Treasury minister Kemi Badenoch and James Cleverly, Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa. According to the report, Health Minister Edward Argar has also proved his talent in the House of Commons and should anticipate a promotion to a more senior role in Johnson’s Cabinet.

    “Boris isn’t thinking about bringing back lots of Cameroon people like Jeremy Hunt,” one insider told the FT, in a reference to officials who served under ex-Prime Minister David Cameron. “But he does see that several senior ministers aren’t pulling their weight and he needs to bring up his own allies.”

    The discussions on the topic have reportedly been held with backbench MPs by Government Chief Whip Mark Spencer on behalf of the PM over the past two weeks.

    Who is Up for a Change, Who is Up for Return?

    It is now suggested that Johnson, who has been facing some difficult moments within his own party this year, could also appoint a new parliamentary private secretary, a role that can either be offered to Rishi Sunak’s aide Claire Coutinho or Sevenoaks MP Laura Trott.

    One Conservative source also claimed that Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale and Darwen, who is leading the Northern Research Group of backbench MPs, may become the new Tory chairman: “They need a strong northern voice to speak to the red wall and Jake is perfect”, referring to Northern and Midland constituencies that traditionally support the Labour Party.

    Some also anticipate the return of former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, who was earlier speculated to take the role of Johnson’s chief of staff. However, the post has now been assumed by little-known banker and adviser Dan Rosenfield.

    Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 13, 2020.

    Javid left the government in February this year after a reported falling out with Cummings. But with the chief adviser now gone, reports have emerged that Johnson has been holding private conversations with his former staffer about a potential comeback.

    Cabinet Office minister Michael Grove is also one who could anticipate some changes, with reports suggesting his move to the Department of Health amid an upcoming third wave of coronavirus next winter.

    It is not yet clear when the discussed reshuffle will take place, as some expecting alterations to be made not earlier than next year. Other sources claim that the shake-up will happen after the local elections in May and only if Conservatives don’t get the desired results.

    Tags:
    Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak, David Cameron, Dominic Cummings, Downing Street, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse