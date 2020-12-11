Video Purportedly Showing Aftermath of Road Incident in East London Posted Online

A video allegedly showing the aftermath of a car having mounted the pavement and ramming into pedestrians in the Stamford Hill area of Hackney, in East London, has emerged online.
Emergency services including ambulance and fire brigades have promptly arrived at the scene.
According to witnesses' accounts cited by the British media, one end of a bus shelter was visibly smashed, and further down the street, a grey car is seen hitting a tree.
At this stage, Scotland Yard are not treating it as a terrorist attack, with their spokesperson adding they are awaiting further updates on the exact number of those injured.
Police have cordoned off the stretch of the main road where the incident took place, saying no arrests have been made yet.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
