Register
07:33 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A woman wearing a face mask walks in Manchester, England, Monday, 19 October 2020

    Tories Slam ‘Authoritarianism' as PM Johnson Reportedly Faces Revolt Ahead of Vote on COVID Tiers

    © AP Photo / Peter Byrne
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    430
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/15/1080833194_0:428:2879:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_2f8047483f1131d851c1a3e201e703e0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011271081288275-tories-slam-authoritarianism-as-pm-johnson-reportedly-faces-revolt-ahead-of-vote-on-covid-tiers/

    As the UK is set to emerge from the current national coronavirus lockdown after midnight on 2 December, the country’s regions are expected to be placed in one of three coronavirus alert level tiers: medium, high and very high, with restrictive measures applied accordingly to try and stop the spread of the disease.

    UK MPs are gearing up to rebel against Boris Johnson and his “revamped”, tougher, alert level tier allocations as the country is emerging from its four-week national coronavirus lockdown on 2 December, reports The Guardian.

    The Prime Minister has been witnessing the threat of a backbench revolt ever since it became evident that 99 percent of the country’s population would find themselves falling into the two toughest COVID-19 tiers next week.

    Members of Johnson’s own Conservative party have been urging that the government publish an assessment of the impact that impending tightened rules will potentially have on slashing infection rates and how this measures up against the effect it will have on people's livelihoods and on businesses.

    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    People, some wearing masks queue outside a John Lewis store, in London, Thursday, July 16, 2020. Unemployment across the U.K. has held steady during the coronavirus lockdown as a result of a government salary support scheme, but there are clear signals emerging that job losses will skyrocket over coming months

    After MPs vote on the new regulations next Tuesday, approximately 57.3 percent of England, about 32 million people, will fall into Tier 2 – the ‘High’ coronavirus level, while 23.3 million people, constituting 41.5 per cent of the population, are potentially facing Tier 3 restrictions as their areas fall under the ‘Very High’ tier restrictions, writes the publication.

    Meanwhile, as large swathes of the Midlands, the North-East and the North-West find themselves subject to the severest measures taken to try and curb the spread of the respiratory disease, figures reportedly suggest that, of the 119 areas set to be designated as Tier 3, only eight have reported a rise in coronavirus cases.

    "By forcing so much of the country into those really tough restrictions, especially places where the rates of infection have been falling to much lower levels, I think the government has given itself a much harder job," Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative MPs, was quoted as saying by the outlet.

    As many as 70 Tories could vote against the plan or abstain, says the outlet.

    The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, discusses something with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons in November 2020.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, discusses something with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    This especially applies to those Conservatives whose constituencies were under the tier 1 (Medium) restrictions before the country moved into national lockdown on 5 November, yet now found their areas designated as tier 2 (High) or tier 3( Very High).

    “We went into lockdown at tier 1 and came out at tier 3. This isn’t working for us,” Tom Tugendhat, a senior backbencher representing Tonbridge and Malling in Kent was quoted as saying.

    Some, like Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, who voted against the current lockdown, vow to vote against the impending new restrictions.

    “My constituency went into second lockdown, against my wishes, at tier 1 and, with great cost to the local economy, has come out of lockdown at tier 2 – am I missing something here? I will need to have this justified before voting for it,” said Djanogly.

    Feeding into the debate are figures that apparently show that some parts of London, scheduled to fall into tier 2, registered a higher infection rate than other towns and cities which were to be placed under tier 3 restrictions. Other areas, such as Kent, south Gloucestershire and north Somerset, were to be propelled straight from the former tier 1 into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions.

    Although the tiers across England are scheduled to be reviewed on 16 December, The Times reported earlier that restrictive measures may not eased until the middle of January.

    Despite the fact that Downing Street has responded to the Tory grumblings by promising to publish an impact assessment of the measures prior to the vote on 1 December, Steve Baker, deputy chairman of the COVID Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, branded the government’s moves as "authoritarianism at work".

    Sir Roger Gale, MP for the Kent constituency of North Thanet, which is to fall into Tier 3, was quoted by Sky News as voicing concerns that locals will "skip over the boundary" to visit a nearby pub in Tier 2.

    Measures Expected to ‘Hold the Line’

    Earlier, as the Prime Minister and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock lauded the impending measures as vital for supporting the advances made in the fight against the virus, Boris Johnson said:

    "If we ease off now, we risk losing control of this virus all over again, casting aside our hard-won gains and forcing us back into a New Year national lockdown with all the damage that would mean. The tough measures in our winter plan are the best way to avoid this outcome."

    Hancock added that "these are not easy decisions, but they have been made according to the best clinical advice".

    At a Downing Street briefing on Thursday Professor Chris Whitty suggested that while Tier 2 measures are expected to "hold the line" - meaning that the restrictions will likely stop infection rates rising, but may not contribute to them falling in a meaningful way.

    "Tier 3 we think based on previous experiences is strong enough to pull things down from a higher peak," he explained.

    As UK Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned that a "very high" number of people, one in 85, have currently tested positive for COVID-19 in the country, he added:

    "The tiers worked in terms of slowing but didn't work in terms of flattening and reversing it. The national lockdown looks as if it has flattened it and is sending it downwards and it is important we do bring it down because numbers remain high."
    University of Manchester students tear down COVID lockdown fences
    © Photo : YouTube/Ruptly
    University of Manchester students tear down COVID lockdown fences

    To soften the impact for regions falling under the Tier 3 coronavirus alert level, the government is promising them access to rapid-result COVID-19 tests and cash subsidies, with the latter also to be offered to areas placed into Tier 2.

    Alert Levels

    • Tier 1

    Only three areas are to fall in the lowest tier:

    South East: Isle of Wight

    South West: Cornwall; Isles of Scilly

    Areas in the lowest tier will have some restrictions relaxed, while the rule of six will apply indoors and outdoors.

    Spectator sports can resume with a crowd of 50 percent of capacity, there are exceptions in all tiers for childcare and support bubbles.

    • Tier 2

    In areas to be placed in tier two you cannot socialise indoors with anyone you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble.
    You are allowed to meet in a group of up to six outside - including in a garden, or a public place.

    Shops, gyms and personal care services can reopen. Pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals, and are to shut at 23:00 GMT, with last orders at 22:00 GMT. Sports can resume with up to 2,000 spectators.

    All non-essential foreign travel is allowed, subject to quarantine rules, yet people are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.

    • Tier 3

    The highest of alert levels had additional restrictions, in line with which you can't mix with anybody you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble.

    You can meet in a group of up to six in other outdoor spaces, such as parks, beaches or countryside.

    Hospitality venues, such as bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants must close, except for delivery and takeaway services, and no spectator sports can resume. All indoor entertainment venues must close.

    People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas.

    Related:

    UK Patients Could Receive Coronavirus Vaccine in Mid-December, Says BioNTech Co-Founder
    Live Updates: UK Clocks 19,609 New Coronavirus Cases, 529 Deaths
    Coronavirus Live Updates: UK Registers 17,555 New Cases, 498 New Deaths Over Past 24 Hours
    UK Opposition Leader Starmer Accuses Johnson Gov't of 'Losing Control of Coronavirus Crisis'
    Coronavirus in UK: Boris Johnson's New Three-Tier Restrictions System Explained
    Tags:
    Tories, lockdown, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People gather to mourn the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, outside the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina 25 November 2020.
    Rest in Peace, Golden Kid: World Mourns Death of Football Maverick Diego Maradona
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse