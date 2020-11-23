British PM Johnson Will Reportedly Allow 4,000 Fans to Attend Sport Events in England After Lockdown

The news comes as the prime minister is set to reveal plans on easing the coronavirus restrictions that were imposed last month to deal with a surge in infections. However, the lockdown has failed to dramatically reduce the spread of the disease. On Sunday, the country reported more than 18,000 new infections.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will allow a maximum of 4,000 fans to attend sports events in England after the lockdown ends on 2 December, BBC Sport reported. England is expected to move to a tougher version of the three-tier system that it had before the lockdown. Under the system, England will be divided into areas of medium risk (tier one), high risk (tier two), and very high risk (tier three). Each area has its own restrictive measures, like bans on gatherings between households indoors, the closure of shops, etc.

Under the current rules, elite sports events are allowed, but they are held without spectators. According to the BBC, after the lockdown ends, up to 4,000 fans will be allowed to attend outdoor sports events in tier one areas and 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend indoor events.

Tier two areas can welcome 2,000 sports fans both indoors and outdoors, while sports events in tier three areas will still be played behind closed doors.

What is the Situation Like in Other Parts of the United Kingdom?

Northern Ireland will face a new two-week lockdown starting from 27 November. All non-essential shops will be closed and people will be required to wear face masks while using public transport. Scotland has imposed the toughest restrictions in some areas. Like England, the country has been divided into zones with the severity of the restrictions depending on how high the risk of contagion is in a certain area.

Wales eased lockdown restrictions on 9 November, allowing all businesses that were closed during the lockdown to open again. Up to 15 people are allowed to meet indoors, and travel for non-essential purposes is permitted throughout the country.