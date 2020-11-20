Register
16:38 GMT20 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Brexit Deal Reportedly Close to Being Finalised as EU-UK Talks Suspended

    © REUTERS / POOL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/1e/1080933225_0:180:2855:1786_1200x675_80_0_0_facc5c490ff5d98cd8c8d1e583c6abbe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011201081225316-brexit-deal-reportedly-close-to-being-finalised-as-eu-uk-talks-suspended/

    The European Union and the United Kingdom remain in a state of deadlock as Brexit negotiations have become locked on the issues of fishing rights, state aid, and future mediating of disputes. This comes as the deadline for the full withdrawal from the bloc's economic structures begins to draw nearer.

    An agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union is still some way from being finalised, despite progress towards a trade deal improving in recent days, the bloc's chief executive admitted on Friday.

    While speaking at a media conference, President Ursula von der Leyen struck a more optimistic tone around the sporadic final talks news, citing progress on an ensured level playing field regarding state aid restrictions

    “After difficult weeks with very, very slow progress, now we’ve seen in the last days better progress, more movement on important files. This is good,” she said.
    “Within the frame of the level playing field, progress for example has been made with state aid, but there are still quite some metres to the finish line so there’s a lot of work to do".

    Three European Commission diplomats who were briefed by the EU president told Reuters that, during the ambassador's convention, the Commission believed talks were in deadlock over three primary issues. However, they also believed that momentum is moving in the direction of securing a lasting deal.

    “There really was a feeling that we are seeing a lot of momentum and that somehow we will find a way", one said.

    Brussels and London have come to an impasse over fishing rights, fair competition guarantees, and methods of solving future disputes.

    After months of talks between the executive, which is negotiating with Britain on behalf of the EU's 27 member states, the chief negotiators halted the meetings on Thursday after a member of the EU team was tested positive for coronavirus.

    Suspended Talks

    Officials have continued to work remotely in order to certify the terms of the trade deal, which would become operational in just six weeks after the UK leaves the EU's Single Market and Customs Union.

    According to Reuters, UK sources familiar with the state aid regime have said Britain has offered to introduce a regulator for corporate subsidies - a long-urged request by the EU.

    However, the sources said that due to a lack of knowledge of how London’s future state aid system would look, it would be difficult to formulate rules for any regulators to follow.

    An EU diplomat also said the British proposal did not meet the bloc’s demand for an independent body from the government.

    Britain is set to end the transition period on 31 December and without a deal, quotas and tariffs would be introduced at the beginning of 2021.

    Despite pressure from some member states to introduce emergency measures in the event of a no-deal withdrawal, the Commission informed envoys it would only bring in contingency plans when the final result of the negotiations was clear.

    Tags:
    United Kingdom, Brexit talks, European Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse