Register
12:55 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file picture taken on 25 March 2017 an EU flag and a UK held by a demonstrator are seen with Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the Houses of Parliament as marchers taking part in an anti-Brexit, pro-European Union (EU) enter Parliament Square in central London

    EU Reportedly Braces for Brexit ‘No Deal’ Ahead of 'Final Push’ To Hammer Out ‘Concessions’ From UK

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (53)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/12/1081205004_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_1d582daa65ef3482431c9341cda7a991.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202011191081211258-eu-reportedly-braces-for-brexit-no-deal-ahead-of-final-push-to-hammer-out-concessions-from-uk/

    The European Union and the UK have been locked in talks in Brussels in an effort to resolve the remaining obstacles to a deal shaping the two sides’ post-Brexit relations, including sticking points such as fisheries, state aid rules and the Irish border issue.

    The European Union’s 27 leaders are reportedly gearing up for a final push in negotiations with the UK over a post-Brexit deal, writes The Sun.

    EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis cited the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as saying that one "final push" would be made to try and hammer out a deal.

    “Michel Barnier said there was a great intensity in the negotiations and they are now in a final push to reach a deal. However, there are still some important elements to be resolved and some substantial work to do,” said Dombrovskis.

    ​In an effort to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to agree to late concessions in the agreement charting the two sides’ relationship after the end of the Brexit transition period, a raft of new emergency No Deal plans will reportedly be ordered up.

    According to cited Brussels sources, leaders of the European Union countries were prepared to brandish "strong words" to warn that it was time to brace for No Deal.

    Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had vowed to scupper any deal that “sacrifices” French fishermen, as he pressured the UK over fishing rights post-Brexit.

    "Of course this sends out a political signal. This is a sign that we are really going to prepare," an EU diplomat was cited as saying by the outlet.

    Concerned that time was running out to ratify any deal before the end of the year, a senior EU source was quoted as bemoaning that they were “already in extra time".

    ‘Sticking Points’ Unresolved

    According to other EU sources, little to no headway had been reached on the principal sticking points, including governance, fisheries, and the level playing field. The latter is a set of common rules and standards that prevent companies in one country from undercutting another.

    On fishing quotas, where the UK has insisted it will not bow to European Union demands for access to fishing waters, the sides are "nowhere near" agreeing, it was reported.

    On regulatory alignment when the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December, sources claimed that recent talks have "gone backwards".

    Negotiations between Brussels and London have stalled, with diplomatic sources cited as saying there was "no reason for optimism", and the two sides are "still quite far apart".

    European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wears a protective face mask as he arrives at 1VS conference centre ahead of Brexit negotiations in London, Britain October 24, 2020.
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wears a protective face mask as he arrives at 1VS conference centre ahead of Brexit negotiations in London, Britain October 24, 2020.

    A gloomy warning was also reportedly made, signalling that the ‘head-butting’ can only continue for a few more days into the middle of next week. After then, sources are cautioning that "time will get the better of us".

    An effort to pressure No 10 was also made by the European Central Bank (ECB).

    In its regulatory newsletter, the ECB stated that despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the UK-based banks would have to move operations to the continent if they want to keep serving EU clients.

    “It is important to note that remote working arrangements do not change the fundamental need to relocate staff to the EU. Ensuring that banks have a physical presence within the EU to the extent necessary is a prerequisite for achieving prudent risk management and effective supervision,” said the ECB.

    When asked about the implications for the looming 31 December deadline for the end to the current transition period, the EU Commission Vice President replied:

    “We have seen so many deadlines come and go but one deadline that we cannot move is 1 January when the current transitional period ends.”

    After the UK left the EU on 31 January, both sides entered an 11-month transition period to map their future trade relations.

    An arrangement of newspapers pictured in London on June 14, 2016 shows the front page of the Sun daily newspaper with a headline urging readers to vote 'Leave' in the June 23 EU referendum.
    © AFP 2020 / Daniel Sorabji
    An arrangement of newspapers pictured in London on June 14, 2016 shows the front page of the Sun daily newspaper with a headline urging readers to vote 'Leave' in the June 23 EU referendum.

    If no compromise is negotiated before the end of the year, the WTO rules are set to take effect in January, including customs tariffs and full border checks for goods which are crossing the English Channel.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (53)

    Related:

    ‘There Seems Little Sign of Breakthrough’: UK Unlikely to Get Brexit Deal With EU, Says Commentator
    Brexit Chief Negotiator Reportedly Tells PM Johnson to Expect Trade Deal With EU 'Early Next Week'
    Absence of Post-Brexit Deal Will Drop UK's Economy by More Than Half, Report Suggests
    London Hopeful to Get Brexit Trade Deal, Wants EU to Treat UK as Sovereign State, Business Sec Says
    'It is Treachery': Commentator Says 17.4 Million British Voters Have Been Betrayed on Brexit
    Tags:
    fishing rights, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse