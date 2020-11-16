Self-Isolated Boris Johnson is 'Well and Full of Beans', UK Health Secretary Says

Boris Johnson is well and "full of beans", Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated on Monday, commenting on the PM's condition.
"He's well, he's absolutely full of beans", Hancock told Sky News. "He'll be, I've got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom", he said, commenting on the head of the cabinet's condition.
Johnson's spokesperson also previously confirmed that the PM will carry on working from Downing Street.
Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 16, 2020
I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/yNgIme8lOz
According to the newspaper The Sun, the person diagnosed with coronavirus, whom Johnson contacted recently may be MP Lee Anderson.
The United Kingdom remains one of the most affected European countries amid the pandemic, with a death toll of over 52,000 (the highest in Europe, and the fifth in the world) and 1.3 million infected.
The cabinet introduced a three-tier system to stipulate different sets of rules for the most and the least affected areas but later introduced a lockdown in November amid the spiking numbers of infected.
