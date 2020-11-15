Boris Johnson Has to Self-Isolate After Contacting Person With COVID-19, Downing Street Says

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been notified by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace that he is required to enter self-isolation after contacting a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesperson told Sputnik.
According to the spokesperson, Johnson will carry on working from Downing Street.
"The Prime Minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19", the spokesperson said on Sunday.
It is added that the prime minister is feeling well and does not have any symptoms of coronavirus. "The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19", the spokesman said.
The Sun newspaper suggested that the exact person with coronavirus Johnson contacted recently is MP Lee Anderson, who attended a small meeting on Thursday and tested positive for the virus later.
On 27 March, the British PM announced he had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he was hospitalised, as symptoms persisted. He was discharged from hospital on 12 April after undergoing intensive care treatment.
