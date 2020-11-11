Register
20:07 GMT11 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tariq Ali and Vanessa Redgrave demonstrating against the Vietnam War in March 1968

    Vietnam War Protest Organiser Tells Spycops Inquiry There Was No Plan For ‘Revolution’ in UK in 1968

    © AP Photo
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    320
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081128266_0:64:2885:1687_1200x675_80_0_0_5f87317dbc63a7cb9a0af102cb366e75.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011111081130436-vietnam-war-protest-organiser-tells-spycops-inquiry-there-was-no-plan-for-revolution-in-uk-in-1968/

    The Undercover Policing Inquiry has begun hearing evidence, after five years of preliminary investigation. The inquiry was set up by Theresa May after it emerged that undercover police officers and MI5 agents had engaged in sexual relationships and deceived innocent people between the 1960s and 1990s.

    A journalist and broadcaster who was one of the leading organisers of demonstrations against the Vietnam War in the late 1960s has told the Spycops Inquiry there were never any plans for a “revolution” in Britain.

    Tariq Ali, now 77, was on the national committee of the Vietnam Solidarity Campaign (VSC), which organised three protests in London in October 1967, March 1968 and October 1968.

    The VSC was one of a number of organisations which were infiltrated by the Metropolitan Police’s Special Demonstration Squad (SDS).

    ​Last week the inquiry, which is being chaired by a retired judge, Sir John Mitting, was told the Metropolitan Police deployed “bearded and unwashed” undercover male officers and “scruffy” female officers to spy on those protesting against the Vietnam War during the 1960s.

    Supported 'Socialism With A Human Face'

    Mr Ali, who is now a respected writer and broadcaster, said he believed at the time in “socialism with a human face”, as opposed to Soviet-style communism.

    He was asked if he expected the demonstrations against the Vietnam War to “precipitate a revolution” in Britain.

    "You would have to be slightly deranged to think that the VSC demonstration would trigger off a revolution in Britain…where around 60 to 70 percent of the people supported the Vietnam War at the time," Mr Ali replied.

    ​On Wednesday, 11 April, the inquiry was told that a man was convicted of inciting violence after an undercover SDS officer, Sergeant Helen Crampton, got hold of a leaflet at a VSC meeting which called for people to bring “catapults, ballbearings, poles, bricks, Molotov cocktails and home-made grenades” to the October 1968 demonstration.

    Mr Ali said: “It’s one thing to write some nonsense like this fellow did, it’s a completely different thing to actually carry it out and surely there is a difference between the two legally as well.”

    From Pakistan To Oxford

    Mr Ali came to Britain from Pakistan in the early 1960s and studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University. He was elected president of the Oxford Union in 1965 and became a prominent supporter of the Vietnamese communists’ cause.

    He told the inquiry the police were shocked when 10,000 people turned up for the first protest against the Vietnam War in 1967 and they struggled to keep them at bay from the “enemy fortress” - the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square in central London.

    In the run up to the second protest in March 1968 there was a debate within the VSC about whether Mr Ali, who was still an overseas student at the time, should tell the crowd in Trafalgar Square that they planned to occupy the US Embassy.

    He said a lawyer on the committee advised him not to do so because it could see him being convicted of incitement and even deported back to Pakistan, where his views made him deeply unpopular with the military government.

    In Defense of Julian Assange Book Launch
    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    In Defense of Julian Assange Book Launch

    Mr Ali said there were around 120,000 people at the third protest in October 1968, which was considered a success.

    But the inquiry heard from a document written at the time which said “the demonstration was within the tolerance threshold of a bourgeois society, for which we were duly applauded by the establishment, though not by many demonstrators.”

    International Marxist Group

    Mr Ali was targeted from 1969 onwards by the SDS because of his membership of the International Marxist Group, which was part of the Trotskyite Fourth International.

    He said the IMG’s peak membership in Britain was 50,000 but some of the IMG’s branches had only one member, which he described as being "a bit Monty Pythonesque".

    ​Mr Ali, who was also involved in the Anti-Nazi League, said both groups were  non-violent although the ANL believed black and Asian people should be able to defend themselves from attack from racist gangs.

    Stop The War Coalition In 2003

    David Barr QC, counsel to the inquiry, also asked him about a document from 2003, which suggested SDS was spying on the Stop The War Coalition, which he co-founded along with left-wing MPs Jeremy Corbyn and George Galloway.

    Mr Barr asked if there were similarities with the protests against the Vietnam War in 1968 and if the Stop The War Coalition's march against the invasion of Iraq was a "show of force".

    "Yes very much. What could be more forceful than a million people congregating in London to try and stop an illegal, evil war that the government was about to take us into?" replied Mr Ali.

    He then said that after the war in Iraq began he visited Damascus and was invited to lunch by the British ambassador who asked him if had called Tony Blair "a war criminal".

    Mr Ali said he had and he said he was shocked when the ambassador replied: "I couldn't agree more."

    The SDS, which also spied on the Women’s Liberation Movement, Justice for Rhodesia, Save Biafra and the Shrewsbury Two Defence Committee, was disbanded in 2008. Seven years later the Met settled seven claims from women who suffered from the "unacceptable behaviour" of a number of undercover police officers working for the SDS.

    Last week, in an opening statement, a former undercover police officer who became a whistleblower, Peter Francis, said "state-sponsored deception" could only be justified in future if its targets truly posed a threat to people and the state.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Stop the Steal: Trump Supporters Call for Vote Recounts as They Rally Across US
    Election Limbo
    Election Limbo
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse