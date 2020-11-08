Register
17:00 GMT08 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK PM Johnson Faces Backbench Revolt if He Pushes for COVID Lockdown Extension

    © REUTERS / Simon Dawson
    UK
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/08/1081094652_0:39:3119:1793_1200x675_80_0_0_b8f95246f9d201470e30f639a26b6860.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011081081094850-uk-pm-johnson-faces-backbench-revolt-if-he-pushes-for-covid-lockdown-extension/

    British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denied allegations by leading Conservative backbench MP Sir Graham Brady that the government was exaggerating the potential death toll from coronavirus to justify draconian lockdown measures.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could see a bigger backbench revolt if extends the new COVID-19 lockdown past December 2.

    MP Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative Party backbenchers, warned more could join the 39 Tories and others who voted against the second wave of restrictions on Wednesday - including former party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith.

    “Some of us voted against lockdown but my sense is that far more would make a stand if a third lockdown were to be contemplated”, Brady told Sunday's edition of The Observer

    The four-week nationwide lockdown in response to a spike in coronavirus cases came into force on Thursday and will last until December 2 - but Downing Street may choose to extend it if the trend in daily new cases does not decline. It replaces the short-lived three-tier system of restrictions varying from region to region and city to city.

    Brady pointed to inaccurate data used in Johnson's announcement last weekend - flanked by government Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance - which exaggerated the projected number of daily deaths in December if the lockdown was not re-imposed. Downing Street admitted its figure of 1,500 fatalities per day should have read 1,000.

    Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denied the government had used the "scariest" available data to justify the measures when he appeared on Sky News on Sunday.

    "We show models which show what could happen if certain scenarios play out," Raab said. "We have corrected the slide you referred to and the wealth of scientific information that comes forward, we are trying to be as transparent as possible."

    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Guy Fawkes vs Quarantine: Million Mask March Held in London as People Protest Against Lockdown
    11
    He said sometimes "mistakes are made or facts have to be changed, but that is the point of transparency."

    Lockdown critics have stressed the damage already done to the economy and jobs, the psychological burden of lockdown isolation and a looming health crisis as seriously ill patients miss diagnoses and treatments, along with a rise in marital breakdowns, domestic and child abuse, alcoholism and drug use.

     

    Related:

    'Light at the End of the Tunnel': Boris Johnson Updates the UK in First Briefing of Second Lockdown
    UK Bans Travel From Denmark Over New Coronavirus Strain Among Minks, Transport Secretary Says
    UK Govt Calls for ‘Discouragement’ of Public Attendance at Events Honouring War Dead Due to COVID-19
    Tags:
    UK Conservative Party, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Where the Heavens Meet the Earth: Most Breathtaking Sights of Russia
    Social Media Standoff
    Social Media Standoff
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse