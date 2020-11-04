David Icke Permanently Suspended by Twitter for Spreading Coronavirus 'Conspiracy Theories'

Prominent UK conspiracy theorist and former footballer David Icke has seen his social media accounts terminated in recent weeks for pushing "misinformation that could cause physical harm" regarding coronavirus ranging from claiming Jewish groups are behind the pandemic to 5G mobile networks inhibiting the ability to absorb oxygen.

David Icke’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended on Wednesday after the conspiracy theorist breached the social media company's rules by making verifiably false claims about the coronavirus pandemic.

"The account referenced has been permanently suspended for violating Twitter's rules regarding Covid misinformation”, a spokesperson for Twitter said.

The former footballer also had his YouTube and Facebook accounts removed six months ago for spreading conspiracy theories.

The 68-year-old, promoted false claims linking the coronavirus to the 5G mobile network, boasted 380,000 followers on Twitter 770,000 on Facebook.

Countdown presenter, Rachel Riley, was one prominent figure who celebrated the social media platforms removal of Mr Icke's profile.

"The UK's foremost hate peddler/conspiracy grifter has finally been chucked off Twitter,” Ms Riley tweeted on Tuesday evening.

— Rachel Riley (@RachelRileyRR) November 3, 2020

​Journalist Neil Clark, however, said that he had never heard anything that could be considered "spreading hated" from Icke.

— Neil Clark (@NeilClark66) November 3, 2020

​The Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) said that Mr Icke’s Covid-19 conspiracy posts have been viewed millions of times, criticising Twitter not removing him promptly enough, accusing them of permitting “anti-Semitic hatred and dangerous Covid misinformation for months".

Icke's suspension follows the removal of Kate Shemirani, another prominent British conspiracy theorist in the UK, from Twitter last Thursday due to misinformation.

Mr Icke, who has made a showing at anti-lockdown rallies in London in response to social distancing legislation, is still active on Instagram and has over 200,000 followers.