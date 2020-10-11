Register
22:51 GMT11 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Screenshot from a video showing a group of hooded young people launching fireworks at moving cars in Sheffield, the UK, 11 October 2020

    Video: Hooded Youths Launch Fireworks at Cars and Residents in Sheffield

    © Photo : Twitter / @2tweetaboutit
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 43
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080741837_0:52:1275:769_1200x675_80_0_0_4fa92f70906f7f376a8f5583490429ca.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010111080741617-video-hooded-youths-launch-fireworks-at-cars-and-residents-in-sheffield/

    Bonfire Night in the United Kingdom is known for its extravagant fireworks displays and burning effigies. However, in the days running up to the event, when personal fireworks are sold prolifically, they are often used by gangs as weapons, leading to chaos in the streets in recent years.

    A group of hooded youths were captured on video launching fireworks at moving cars on the main road in Sheffield on Saturday evening.

    The footage shows the group of teenagers setting off the explosive devices while yelling at residents in the centre street. 

    A woman can hear saying "They threw it at us!" after the hooded group had been using the pyrotechnics as weapons.

    ​The full video appears to be taken using the messaging app 'Snapchat' with the word "nutters" and three laughing faces as a caption.

    More than 80 firework-related issues have been reported in Sheffield in the past few days alone with police stating on social media that they were responding to reports of the pyrotechnics being used to target a Tescos.

    ​Residents claimed on Twitter that similar incidents happen every year.

    ​"We are already seeing an increase of incidents of anti-social behaviour involving children and fireworks", Chief Superintendent Sarah Poolman said, as reported in the Daily Mail.
    "Fireworks are dangerous, they pose a risk to people's safety and their property, as well as causing distress to many people living nearby".

    She addressed that "Halloween and Bonfire Night will be different this year for everyone" but stressed that "anti-social use of fireworks is incredibly dangerous and frightening for victims and witnesses".

    "We are taking a zero-tolerance approach to this and I urge parents to support us in relaying this message", she added.

    Earlier this week, a group of youths was reported to have thrown fireworks at each other on Devonshire Green. 

    There is typically an increased police presence in the days leading up to Bonfire Night - 5 November

    In 2015, the Abbeydale Road area was torn up by yobs using fireworks as weapons. On Bonfire Night that year, three police officers were injured from fireworks among the chaos after terrified residents called 999 in response to rival gangs launching the projectiles at one another.

    Related:

    WATCH Boris Johnson's Effigy Go Up in Flames on Bonfire Night
    WATCH: ‘Beasts’ Laugh as Grenfell Tower Burned in Effigy at Bonfire Night Party
    Giant Effigy of UK Parliament Speaker John Bercow To Be Set Alight on Bonfire Night – Video
    Tags:
    gangs, fireworks, Sheffield
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse