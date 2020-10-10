Nigel Farage is Reportedly Part of Talks to Buy Rupert Murdoch’s Talk Radio

The head of the UK’s Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, had to leave his talk show on LBC radio in June after he compared Black Lives Matter protesters to the Taliban movement.

Nigel Farage, one of Britain’s loudest conservative voices, has been assembling a group of investors to buy Talk Radio, a national station, for £15 million from News UK, which is owned and controlled by American media mogul Rupert Murdoch, The Telegraph reported.

According to an anonymous source cited by the report, Farage has been "looking to put together a small group of investors to come on board" with this idea.

However, the Brexit Party leader later told The Telegraph that he had been at “arms length from this”. “As I understand it, there have been discussions and I don't think it has got anywhere,” Farage said.

He still confirmed that relevant talks and “a couple of meetings” on this topic were held with financial backers, but he does not believe that “it has developed into anything".

In June, Farage lost his job at LBC radio station after three years on air following his jab at the Black Lives Matter protesters. The pro-Brexit politician compared the movement to “a new form of Taliban” following the toppling of several statues across the UK that were linked to the history of racial injustice in the eyes of demonstrators.

According to Farage, he was now thinking about the next steps to take in his life.

"Clearly I am interested in talk radio, if LBC don't want me, maybe Talk are the people to speak to or maybe I will just do my own thing," the politician said.

He also revealed that he set up his own channel under the Farage.media label after being approached by “other people who were thinking of doing stuff in the radio space world” as broadcasters were currently starving to challenge “woke agenda".

News UK launched Times Radio earlier this year to provide a cohort of daily news and analysis presented by British veteran journalists such as James Max, Julia Hartley-Brewer and Penny Smith.

Commenting on the news, the spokesman for the corporation told the outlet that Talk Radio was “not for sale".