Huawei Fails to Assure UK of Ability to Manage ‘Security Risks’ Over Long-Term, Gov’t Report Says

Chinese telecom company Huawei cannot guarantee the long-term security of its services in the UK and could only provide "limited assurance" in managing security risks, a new UK government report said Thursday.
According to the report, drawn up by a governmental board overseeing the inspection of Huawei's equipment in the country, the Chinese corporation has been slow to address its security shortcomings and inspired little confidence it is capable to conclude the cybersecurity revamp it had previously announced.
Huawei, for its part, pointed out that the report's assessment shows no indication that its gear failings were a result of "Chinese interference".
"The report acknowledges that while our software transformation process is in its infancy, we have made some progress in improving our software engineering capabilities", Reuters quoted a company spokesman as saying.
