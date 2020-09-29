Register
    British Health Secretary Matt Hancock looks on as Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a cabinet meeting at the Foreign Office in London, Britain September 15, 2020

    The Brady Bunch Named: 55 Tory Rebels Could Force COVID Oversight Concession From Hancock

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool
    Political website Guido Fawkes claimed up to 80 Conservative Party MPs could vote with the opposition for an amendment to the Coronavirus Act that would require Parliamentary approval for any new coronavirus pandemic measures.

    At least 55 Tory MPs are backing the Brady amendment to give Parliament the final say on any new COVID-19 pandemic measures - and may win.

    On Tuesday The Conservative Home website published a list of the Tory rebels, along with 13 opposition MPs who have signed Sir Graham Brady's amendment to the Coronavirus Act passed in March.

    ITV political editor Robert Peston tweeted on Monday that he expected Health Secretary Matt Hancock to announce a compromise in Parliament on Wednesday "to give MPs a prior vote on national coronavirus measures, except in an emergency, when the vote would be a few days after imposition."

    FILE PHOTO: MPs leave the House of Commons to vote in the election of the new Speaker of the House, in London, Britain November 4, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS./File Photo
    Reuters TV
    Tory Revolt Over Coronavirus Laws Expected to Be Ignored Despite Calls for Greater Scrutiny by MPs
    That contradicted ​a report in the Guardian that Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle would simply refuse to allow the change to the legislation to be debated. 

    Political gossip site Guido Fawkes said the number of Tory MPs supporting the bill could be as high as 80. 

    The 55 Conservative MPs named include Work and Pensions Secretary Sir Iain Duncan Smith and former Brexit secretary David Davis. 

    They are joined by Parliamentary Labour Party chair John Cryer, former deputy leader Harriet Harman and former transport and Northern Ireland minister John Spellar and four shadow cabinet members: Dawn Butler, Clive Lewis, Lloyd Russell-Moyle and Bell Ribeiro-Addy. 

    Democratic Unionist Parliament chief whip Sammy Wilson and Ian Paisley Jr were among three DUP MPs supporting the Brady amendment, along with Julian Lewis, the Eurosceptic Tory who had the whip withdrawn in July.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has only just headed off a rebellion by some 30 MPs against its Internal Market Bill, which would make unilateral changes to last year's European Union Withdrawal Act in case deadlocked talks towards a post-transition period trade deal fail.

