Social Media Giggles At Matt Hancock's Discomfort As Sky Presenter Quizzes Him on 'Casual Sex Ban'

Last week the UK government reversed a decision to make it illegal for people to have sex unless they live together. The latest guidelines say people in an “established relationship” can sleep together but appeared to ban “casual sex” between strangers.

Social media has reacted with great delight at an awkward conversation between Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Sky News presenter Kay Burley on whether “casual sex” has been banned by the government in the light of the pandemic.

Ms Burley, who is notorious for her belligerent interviews with politicians, was unusually bashful as she probed Mr Hancock about the issue on Thursday, 24 September.

#KayBurley: asks Matt Hancock about the casual sex ban, says it's OK, he's allowed to smile.



Matt Hancock: pic.twitter.com/ixm0lT0rFJ — Alex J (@kanderj) September 24, 2020

​Aware of the slot’s daytime audience, she encouraged viewers to “cover the children’s ears” before asking the Health Secretary: "You are saying no social distancing needed in established relationships, but what about but what about people who are not in an established relationship?"

So. After braindead Kay Burley asks brainless Matt Hancock about the casual sex thing if you're in yir local and an actress/actor/model you fancy walks in and says 'How's about it big boy?' You have to be responsible and tell them 'No'? — Andy The Dee (@dundeeandy) September 24, 2020

​Mr Hancock blushed and visibly squirmed as he replied: "In these rules that we have to bring in, there have to be boundaries, to coin a phrase…I think we should stick to the letter of it, which is it is okay in an established relationship. It just means that people need to be careful, they need to be sensible."

Kay Burley and Matt Hancock accused of flirting over casual sex ban. What a lot of rubbish, if people want to have sex they will do so and they don't have to ask Kay Burley or Matt Hancock for permission to do so — Dominic (@lopecas19d) September 24, 2020

​He joked about being "in an established relationship" with his wife, Martha.

Clarification for @KayBurley - apparently casual sex is okay as long as it is supervised by @MattHancock who will stand at the end of the bed (or other location) until coitus has concluded. However, a ban on smoking will apply as this will effectively be a "workplace". — HRH 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖗 #𝔣𝔟𝔭𝔢 🇪🇺 (@DoomlordVek) September 24, 2020

​The interview immediately triggered a wave of tweets and memes.