UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Unveils New Measures to Support Jobs, Economy Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a set of updated government measures aimed to support those in workplaces and extend a helping hand to viable businesses, including those with "depressed demand", amid concerns the upcoming cold season could see a a new twist of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sunak announced Downing Street would boost wages to cover up to two thirds of the lost pay for workers that had been furloughed during the lockdown, adding the newly proposed scheme would run for six months and all workers would be eligible, including those that hadn't used the furlough scheme. He stressed that grants for the self-employed would be extended similarly to the job support scheme, with all the loans schemes due to run until the end of the year.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
