22 September 2020
    Boris Johnson: New Restrictions in England Are Not a Return to Total Lockdown

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has made a statement on the coronavirus situation in the United Kingdom in the House of Commons.

    UK authorities will introduce new restrictions in England, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during his address to Parliament, adding that this is not a return to total lockdown.

    "I want to stress that this is by no means a return to the full lockdown of March. We're not issuing a general instruction to stay at home. We will ensure that schools, colleges and universities stay open because nothing is more important than the education, health and well-being of our young people", the prime minister said.

    He also said that schools will be open and restaurants will switch to table service only, while staff in retail and taxis should wear masks, as businesses will be fined for violations.

    "We will extend the requirement to wear face coverings to include staff in retail, all users of taxis and private hire vehicles and staff and customers in indoor hospitality, except when seated at the table to eat", Johnson said.

    Office workers who can work from home are encouraged to do so, Johnson said.

    Johnson assumed that the announced restrictions will be in place for six months. The UK is now better prepared for a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the prime minister.

    "I must emphasise that if all our actions fail to bring the R (number) below one, then we reserve the right to deploy greater firepower with significantly greater restrictions", Johnson told Parliament.

    The daily hospital admissions in England have more than doubled recently, he explained.

    Prime Minister Right to Announce Further Measures, Labour's Starmer Says

    UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has commented on the matter, saying that the prime minister is right to announce further measures, stressing that his party supports them.

    However, he emphasised that the UK government does not have a clear strategy.

    "Withdrawing the furlough scheme in one fell swoop would be a disaster, and actually at complete odds with the measures he's just announced for possibly up to six months", Starmer said.

    The UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance have warned that the country could face a daily increase of up to 50,000 cases and 200 deaths by mid-October if the government's response remains as it is. They said the number of cases in the UK was currently doubling every seven days.

    Prior to this, The Guardian reported that starting from 28 September, people in England will be required to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they have come into contact with an infected person. Violators will face fines of between £1,000 and £10,000, the report said.

    According to government data, the number of patients who have died in London hospitals after testing positive for COVID-19 stands at over 6,100.

    The total UK coronavirus death toll is at over 41,780. On 19 September, the UK reported more than 4,400 new cases - the highest daily total since the start of May.

    MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW

