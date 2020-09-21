Register
19:28 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Covid Response: ‘People Are Starting to See What a Farce This Lockdown Has Been!’, Analyst Says

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville/File Photo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/05/1080376105_0:143:3125:1900_1200x675_80_0_0_040f9880a744dacec62857c3926de604.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009211080528924-people-are-starting-to-see-what-a-farce-this-lockdown-has-been/

    Could we be on course for a second lockdown? According to the Government's leading scientist, Patrick Valance, the UK faces 50,000 new Covid cases a day by mid-October if the current infection rate is not halted. But just how can this be stopped? What measures are the government considering to slow the spread of infection?

    Michael Swadling of the Croydon Constitutionalists shares his views on the UK's Coronavirus response and what comes next in the fight against Covid-19.

    Sputnik: How do you rate the UK’s Coronavirus Response so far? 

    Michael Swadling: I think the UK has followed the global trend in terms of controlling the Coronavirus. There's not really any evidence that any countries particularly have been able to control it, or that any action any countries has done had a great impact on the control of it. The virus has gone through your population, it's what viruses do. I'm yet to see any particular evidence that what we've done has made a big difference, with possibly one exception, which was the terrible judgement call. And I don't doubt it was done in the best interest of the hospitals, but to send so many elderly patients back to care homes early in the lockdown. 

    We've seen this as a problem that was repeated in New York and Sweden. They sent patients out into care homes and that seems to have added to a number of deaths among the elderly in care homes particularly. I'm not like there's a view that we can act or make a difference to what this virus is doing to us. I think very little evidence that that's the case from frankly, any country in the world. 

    Sputnik: No, what do you think is next for the UK is Coronavirus response? 

    Michael Swadling: Sadly, I think the government is going to send the economy off a cliff. They are going to destroy much hope among people, they're going to have huge impacts on mental health, they're going to have a huge impact on societal norms and they're going to take actions that will see more people die of cancer, more people die of heart disease, more people die of a whole range of other issues.

    Because the entire focus seems to be on COVID not the plethora of things that people die of and need health treatment for normally, the government's completely taken their eye off the ball for what's in the national good! We'll see what's in that good from a public health perspective, what's in the good from an economic perspective, and they focus everything on this one virus. It's bad, it has been badly shared, no doubt about it. But it's had a big impact on the country already. It seems the numbers have come down not particularly affected by anything we've done. 

    But the curve hasn't changed when we introduce marks or indeed, when we opened up pubs and it's just carried on and the government unfortunately feels poised to think that they can make one more change and do something I don't know why they think that I see no evidence of that. It they feel to me like the the communist dictators of the old Eastern Bloc.

    Who thought if they put one more target on tractor numbered in a factory or tank numbers. Suddenly the economy will come good. It didn't, they collapse. The government at the moment seems to think they can make one more change and change what's going on with this virus. Again, it's not happened so far is that they seem to feel that they've got a magic wand that will make things better and all they've done so far has made things worse. 

    Sputnik: You think the general public can be expected to go back to a full lockdown again?

    Michael Swadling: I think it's interesting. I've been sceptical of the lockdown since before it came. I don't think it's the job of the government to tell us how to live our lives. I think they need to inform us. I can understand the first lockdown, we didn't know quite what was coming. They thought the NHS might be overwhelmed. It wasn't. We built the nightingale hospitals they were barely used, they've now been mothballed. The first three weeks was one thing, the next months of it have been ridiculous.

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK Health Minister Tells Public to Follow COVID-19 Rules or Face National Lockdown
    Although it has been popular, you have to say the public have generally followed it. The public has generally taken the advice they've been given. I'm sensing a change in that we're seeing Nigel Farage this weekend has come out talking against another lockdown. There's more journalists talking against another lockdown, commentators and media types coming out, just generally showing more and more scepticism and they're doing this not because of deaths going up, because the deaths aren't going up. They've changed the narrative from protecting the NHS to deaths, changed it from deaths to cases. 

    Turns out something like half the cases are false positives. Do these numbers mean anything? I think the scepticism of the public is now starting to buy in.

    I don't see it really being followed. I think there is something frankly ludicrous that if I get on the bus I have to put on a mask. If I go to a pub I can take the mask off. If I go into a shop I need the mask back on. If I go to a sports event, I can be there with 30 people but if I'm with three friends and I see another four friends in the street we can't possibly do that, because the Covid marshals will be out to get us. People are starting to see what an absolute farce this has been. I fear they won't, the government will try to impose more but I hope that people have the good sense to just get back to normal and ignore these people that want to control us.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse