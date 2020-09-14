UK Prime Minister's Special Envoy Quits Over Internal Market Bill's Conflict With EU Deal

"Ive written to the PM resigning as PM’s Special Envoy on FoRB. I can't support Internal Market Bill in its current form, which unilaterally break UK's legal commitments. As an MP for 10yrs & former Barrister, values of respecting rule of law & honouring one’s word are dear to me," Chishti said on Twitter.
The Internal Market Bill, unveiled by the prime minister earlier this month, has faced mass protests among British politicians and the European Union, as, according to some, the legislation breaks international law, overriding crucial parts of the already-signed Brexit Withdrawal Agreement signed in January, specifically - the Northern Ireland Protocol, aimed at preventing the return of a hard border to the island.
While in the Conservative party, some Tories raised voices against the law, Scottish and Welsh officials have called it a "full-frontal assault on devolution", and accused Johnson of "stealing powers" from Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
