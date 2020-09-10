Register
10 September 2020
    A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), including eye protection and gloves, during his visit to the UK Biocentre in Milton Keynes, north of London, on June 12, 2020, being used as a Lighthouse Lab facility dedicated to the testing for COVID-19.

    'Waste on a Cosmic Scale': Scientists Cast Doubt on Leaked UK Gov't Mass COVID-19 Testing Plans

    © AFP 2020 / ANDREW PARSONS
    UK
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown
    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke earlier of his hopes to increase daily testing for COVID-19 to 500,000 by the end of next month, touting this as a means of facilitating a return to a more normal life.

    Critics have weighed in on leaked documents said to reveal the UK government’s ambitious plans to increase mass testing for COVID-19, slamming them as a "waste on a cosmic scale", writes Sky News.

    The proposals, suggested as outlining the goal of reaching up to 10 million tests per day by early 2021, in a huge increase from the current 350,000 a day, would run up costs of about £100bln, according to a briefing memo cited by medical journal The BMJ.

    An NHS test and trace worker sorts through coronavirus (COVID-19) tests at a drive-through testing facility in Bolton, Britain, September 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    The entailed expenses would amount to almost as much as the government spends annually on the National Health Service (NHS).

    The leaked documents seem to fall in with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans, outlined on Wednesday at a Downing Street news conference, to ensure that millions of people are tested for coronavirus daily, in what he characterised as the "Moonshot approach".

    ‘Fundamentally Flawed’

    The UK government's scientific advisory group (SAGE) warned that the cheaper and faster kits required for mass testing would be less likely to produce correct results, as opposed to the NHS Test and Trace kits currently in place.

    “…In a population with low infections, twice-weekly tests with 99 per cent specificity would lead to 41 per cent of the population receiving a false positive over six months,” it said in a document published Friday.

    Anthony Costello, a former World Health Organisation director and UCL professor, referred to the Prime Minister’s “Moonshot nonsense” as “waste/corruption on a cosmic scale".

    ​Other critics also shot down the government’s ambitious proposals.

    "This plan transmits unbounded optimism, disregarding the enormous problems with the existing testing and tracing programmes," Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, was quoted as saying by The BMJ.

    The expert continues:

    "It focuses on only one part of the problem, testing, and says nothing about what will happen to those found positive, a particular concern given the low proportion of those who do adhere to advice to isolate - in part because of the lack of support they are offered."

    Dr. David Strain, clinical senior lecturer at the University of Exeter and chairman of the BMA's medical academic staff committee, suggested the mass testing strategy was "fundamentally flawed".

    "The prime minister's suggestion that this will be as simple as 'getting a pregnancy test' that will give results within 15 minutes is unlikely, if not impossible, in the timescale he was suggesting to get the country back on track," he said.

    Some experts, however, were more hopeful regarding the government’s plans. Professor Jose Vazquez-Boland, Chairman of infectious diseases at the University of Edinburgh, said:

    "The focus of testing currently remains on confirmation of suspected cases (people with symptoms), thus missing the point that most community transmission comes from those who are asymptomatic… Only a mass screening programme, such as this alternative plan announced by the prime minister, can keep COVID-19 under control and eventually lead to its eradication."

    Mass Testing Rollout

    According to the cited Whitehall briefing memo, there are plans to roll out mass testing in workplaces, sports stadiums, entertainment venues, GP surgeries, pharmacies, schools and other local sites.

    Those who test negative would be given digital immunity passports enabling them to engage in more normal activities.

    However, the memo acknowledges that the government is staking on technology that "currently does not exist", such as a swift 20-minute saliva test currently being piloted in Salford, Greater Manchester.

    As Boris Johnson spoke on Wednesday to announce a ban on social gatherings of more than six people in the UK from Monday, he added that while testing had been primarily used to identify people who are positive, he wanted to begin testing to "identify people who don't have coronavirus and who are not infectious".

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves a Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London, Britain, September 8, 2020
    © REUTERS / SIMON DAWSON
    Touting this as a means of facilitating a return to normal life, the Prime Minister said:

    "…We believe that new types of test which are simple, quick and scalable will become available… They use swabs or saliva and can turn round results in 90 or even 20 minutes. Crucially, it should be possible to deploy these tests on a far bigger scale than any country has yet achieved - literally millions of tests processed every single day."

    Downing Street reportedly plans to enlist the aid of private companies such as GSK, AstraZeneca, Serco and G4S to help implement the proposals.

    Miss Brazil 2016 Raissa Santana has her makeup done by makeup artist Celso Kamura as she prepares backstage for the Samuel Cirnansck collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
    The Art of Creating Beauty: Makeup Artists and Hairdressers at Work
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
