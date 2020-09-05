Manchester Police Responding to Reports of Suspicious Item Found on Bus - Photo, Video

UK police have cordoned off Manchester Piccadilly bus station after reports of a suspicious package found on a bus, a statement published on Twitter says.
The bus has been evacuated and several roads in the area have been closed, according to police.
The police also called on people working nearby to follow the directions from law enforcement and avoid the area.
Law enforcement also said that enquiries are ongoing.
Police are currently at Manchester #Piccadilly bus station pic.twitter.com/YuSjfmm2I8— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) September 5, 2020
Several photos and videos of police at the site have emerged online.
Green coloured bus in Piccadilly Bus Station the focus of a major incident. pic.twitter.com/mdAHkGYxEt— Pat Karney (@patkarney) September 5, 2020
Big cordon near Piccadilly Gardens. Huge police response @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/bxYs47R2tD— Rebecca Day (@RebeccaDayMEN) September 5, 2020
Manchester Piccadilly @northwaleslive @DeesideDotCom@ @SkyNewsBreak pic.twitter.com/R6Elc62zTo— Qasilver (@Qasilver1) September 5, 2020
In Manchester looks like a suspected package as been found on a bus all Piccadilly garden to Yates is all blocked off xxxxx pic.twitter.com/Uk80pG94GV— Laura groarke (@Lauragr65516333) September 5, 2020
Transportation in the city has been diverted due to the ongoing police incident, as Piccadilly Gardens and Market Street have been closed.
According to Manchester Metrolink, all services apart from Ashton to Piccadilly will operate via Exchange Square.
