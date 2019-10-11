Several Reportedly Injured as Manchester Shopping Centre Evacuated After Stabbing

The Arndale shopping centre in Manchester was evacuated after reports of stabbings, according to the BBC.

The UK ambulance service said that it was treating four people after the incident at the Arndale shopping centre in Manchester.

UK police said that a man has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault over the incident at the shopping centre.

"We are on the scene, we are treating four patients," a spokeswoman at the North West Ambulance Service said.

Manchester Police said on twitter that they were responding to an incident at the shopping mall.

Incident In Arndale Shopping Centre. pic.twitter.com/siOkmWZFgC — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 11, 2019

​​Footage from outside the shopping centre, shared on social media, shows police vehicles arriving at the scene.

​Another video on social media shows a man on the ground with a police officer pointing a taser at him.

@MENnewsdesk guy being held by police with a tazer outside the arndale pic.twitter.com/O8y0786CEw — John Greenhalgh (@JohnGre07881147) October 11, 2019

​It is not known whether there are any fatalities.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW