Register
11:37 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Brexit

    France Slams 'Intransigent' Boris Johnson for Post-Brexit Trade Talks Stalemate as ‘No-Deal’ Looms

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (35)
    473
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/15/1080235429_0:124:1200:799_1200x675_80_0_0_82bc263a79b0ff2291e53eaf044e275c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008311080327656-france-slams-intransigent-boris-johnson-for-post-brexit-trade-talks-stalemate-as-no-deal-looms/

    A seventh round of trade talks between the European Union and Britain on future relations after the latter’s departure from the bloc last January has failed to make any significant breakthroughs, with large differences remaining on concessions for trade, sovereignty, and access to fishing waters.

    Amid stalling EU-UK post-Brexit trade talks, France has rebuked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stance on the issue as failing to steer the negotiations from the brink of collapse, writes the Daily Mail.

    As he made a speech in Paris on Monday, addressing French ambassadors based in Europe alongside German counterpart Heiko Maas, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said:

    “Negotiations are not advancing due to the intransigent and frankly unrealistic attitude of the United Kingdom.”

    The negative assessment comes after EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier deplored lack of headway after the seventh round of trade talks on 18 - 21 August, hinting that a deal appeared unlikely amid the stalemate on issues such as a level playing field and fishing rights.

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020

    Negotiators for both sides had converged on the Belgian capital as the clock is ticking to hammer out a deal timed to the end of the transition period in January. Yet while some progress was made on technical issues, the EU and UK seemed to be entrenched regarding the main obstacles.

    “Those who hoped that negotiations would move forward quickly this week will have been disappointed,” Barnier told reporters after negotiations ended.

    Lack of progress on fundamental issues reportedly prompted Michel Barnier to seek support from Germany, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, and France.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    An EU insider was quoted by the Daily Express as saying:

    “[Michel Barnier] thinks we're coming to the end of the road.”

    Barnier was reportedly urging German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron to pressure Boris Johnson to adopt a more conciliatory stance on post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

    Johnson has insisted he is prepared to walk away from the negotiating table within weeks rather than compromise on the issue of sovereignty, writes the outlet, with earlier reports suggesting an agreement that ‘constrains’ the UK to Brussels’ rules and infringes sovereignty would not be tolerated.

    Frustrated EU officials were said to be accusing London of a 'wasted summer'.

    However, Tory MPs were reported as dismissing the accusations, suggesting that the EU was trying to force Downing Street to make concessions, oblivious of the fact that the UK was now “under new management” and it was “not like it was under Theresa May”.

    Issues of Divergence

    Brussels has been pushing for an overall, wide-ranging agreement in one comprehensive treaty, while the UK seeks a simpler free trade deal, similar to the one in place between the bloc and Canada, with separate agreements on other matters.

    The main areas of divergence are the EU’s demand for level playing field rules, ensuring close alignment on issues such as state-aid, environmental and employment regulations, the dispute over fishing quotas in UK waters, and a possible role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in overseeing a deal.

    As the sides lock horns over the deal, the EU insists it must be readied in time to be approved at a summit of the bloc's 27 national leaders on 15-16 October. This would potentially enable a ratification of the agreement this year.

    The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on 31 January, entering a transition period set to run to the end of this year, with the sides meeting for rounds of talks to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

     

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (35)

    Related:

    Michael Gove ‘Working Round the Clock' to Ready UK for No-Deal Brexit Amid Stalled Talks With EU
    Free Trade Agreement Between UK and EU is Unlikely and 'That's a Good Thing', UKIP Leader Believes
    No-Deal Brexit is 'the Best Option for the UK at the Moment,' Analyst Says
    'Lessons of Brexit': EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Reveals Plan to Write Book on UK's Exit From Bloc
    Boris Johnson 'Chose to Sign up for Brexit in Name Only,' Commentator Says
    Tags:
    EU-Canada trade deal, trade deal, Heiko Maas, Jean-Yves Le Drian, David Frost, post-Brexit, EU Council, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Michel Barnier, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse