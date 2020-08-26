Boris Johnson Spotted with Celebrity Personal Trainer in Post-Covid Recovery Run

Boris Johnson's turbulent time with coronavirus has seen him take up a new fitness regime, aiming to shed the weight which the Prime Minister claimed was the reason for his drastic reaction to the illness.

Boris Johnson has been spotted working out with a celebrity personal trainer to help him get fit after his near-death experience after contracting the coronavirus in March.

The UK Prime Minister was when he was seen by Evening Standard photographer Jeremy Selwyn running with fitness expert Harry Jameson nearby Westminster on Wednesday morning.

Today’s exclusive photographs show the PM looking slimmer than before his hospital stay but more out of breath than Mr Jameson.

“Yes, he has engaged a personal trainer. I can confirm it is Harry Jameson. It’s because he is really serious about getting fit, as anyone who has seen him over the past couple of months knows. Boris is raring to go", a No.10 source acknowledged.

Downing Street also slap down rumors yesterday that Johnson may leave the top job in six months due to the impact of the disease on his health.

The Prime Minister has pointed to his weight as the reason for his illness being so severe after he became infected with Covid-19 in March and sent to intensive care for treatment.

Mr Jameson is known for his numerous famous clients. Among which are Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Hollywood actor Dolph Lundgren, and former England footballer Wayne Bridge.

James is somewhat of an online celebrity, particularly on Instagram, followed by big names such as Professor Green and Tom Sellers.

This year, Boris Johnson's Conservative government has embarked on a policy of trying to encourage fitness and weightloss amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.