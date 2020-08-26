Register
26 August 2020
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets veterans following the VJ Day National Remembrance event, held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, Britain August 15, 2020.

    Boris Johnson Spotted with Celebrity Personal Trainer in Post-Covid Recovery Run

    Boris Johnson's turbulent time with coronavirus has seen him take up a new fitness regime, aiming to shed the weight which the Prime Minister claimed was the reason for his drastic reaction to the illness.

    Boris Johnson has been spotted working out with a celebrity personal trainer to help him get fit after his near-death experience after contracting the coronavirus in March.

    The UK Prime Minister was when he was seen by Evening Standard photographer Jeremy Selwyn running with fitness expert Harry Jameson nearby Westminster on Wednesday morning.

    Today’s exclusive photographs show the PM looking slimmer than before his hospital stay but more out of breath than Mr Jameson.

    “Yes, he has engaged a personal trainer. I can confirm it is Harry Jameson. It’s because he is really serious about getting fit, as anyone who has seen him over the past couple of months knows. Boris is raring to go", a No.10 source acknowledged.

    Downing Street also slap down rumors yesterday that Johnson may leave the top job in six months due to the impact of the disease on his health.

    The Prime Minister has pointed to his weight as the reason for his illness being so severe after he became infected with Covid-19 in March and sent to intensive care for treatment.

    Mr Jameson is known for his numerous famous clients. Among which are Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore, Hollywood actor Dolph Lundgren, and former England footballer Wayne Bridge.

    View this post on Instagram

    TRAINING ON HOLIDAY - I always start the day on holiday by burning as many calories as I can. I’m never really aiming to do anything other than get a good sweat on, release some endorphins to kick start the day and give myself some wriggle room to enjoy more food and drinks (I’m already planning ahead for my dinner at @qloungegocek 🥰) . . The gym here at @dresortgocek is fantastically well equipped so today I just did a little “playlist session” the goal here is to rotate between pieces cardio kit, changing every time the song changes on my playlist. I went between treadmill, skipping, heavy boxing bag, stationary bike, cross trainer a body weight round of squats, push ups and burpees (10 of each on rotation) Today I did 11 songs in 51 minutes. . . Push yourself on each bit of kit (anything from 2-4 times is a typical track length) and just rest as you transition between pieces of kit. *There is absolutely nothing scientific about this but it’s fun, keeps things varied and definitely stops cardio being boring! Give it a go! #dresortgocek #cardioworkout #cardio #intervals

    A post shared by Harry Jameson (@harryjamesonpt) on

    James is somewhat of an online celebrity, particularly on Instagram, followed by big names such as Professor Green and Tom Sellers.

    This year, Boris Johnson's Conservative government has embarked on a policy of trying to encourage fitness and weightloss amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

