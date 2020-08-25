Ofqual Chief Regulator Resigns Over UK Exam Chaos

Head of England’s exam regulator, Sally Collier, has stepped down from her position on Tuesday amid the ongoing exams downgrading fiasco.
As the chief regulator and chief executive of Ofqual, Collier headed the development of the now-scrapped exams algorithm that downgraded nearly 40% of A-level results across the country.
Ofqual has said her predecessor Dame Glenys Stacey will temporarily take over the role.
Collier’s resignation follows millions of GCSE results being released last week and just a day after Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said Ofqual had his “full confidence” despite previously refusing to support her.
Williamson admitted that Ofqual was responsible for the U-turn that saw students able to use their previous predicted grades instead of the marked-down ones.
The controversy saw disadvantaged students being disproportionately downgraded, while private schools pupils’ saw their results increase under the algorithm.
Ofqual’s chair, Roger Taylor, issuing a public apology following the government's U-turn.
All comments
Show new comments (0)