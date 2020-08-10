UK PM Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds Plan to Go Camping in Scotland Due to Pandemic – Reports

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds are preparing to go camping to Scotland for a “paternity holiday”, according to The Sun.
According to reports, they will camp out with their three-month-old son Wilfred and their dog Dilyn. They are believed to be planning to go north of England for six days.
Campsites in the UK have been quite full due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; people are travelling around the country for want of the ability to travel freely abroad amid the pandemic.
Earlier, Boris Johnson said that he plans to stay in the UK for summer break.
“I would encourage people still to think of wonderful staycations here. All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever,” he stressed.
The latest government figures released by the Department of Health and Social Care show a total of 309,763 people have tested positive for the coronavirus across the UK, where 46,566 have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
