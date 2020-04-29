Boris Johnson and His Partner Carrie Symonds Announce Birth of Baby Boy

The last prime minister to have a baby while in office was David Cameron in 2010 and before him Tony Blair in 1999. Boris Johnson and his partner conceived in the autumn of 2019.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become a father at the age of 55 after his partner gave birth at a London hospital.

His partner Carrie Symonds, 32, gave birth to a boy on Wednesday, 29 April and a spokesman for the couple told the Daily Mail: "Both mother and baby are doing very well. The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

Wonderful news. Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds. https://t.co/x3jD1cQUqY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 29, 2020

​The couple, who have been living together at 10 Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July 2019, got engaged earlier this year.

And all now becomes clear... Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson have had a baby boy at a London hospital this morning — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 29, 2020

​Mr Johnson will miss Prime Minister's Question Time later on Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab taking his place at the despatch box.

Last month Mr Johnson spent several weeks in hospital with the coronavirus, including a spell in the intenstive care unit, and his fiance was self-isolating at her flat in Camberwell, south London.

I think the birth of a child is a decent enough reason to miss PMQs. Congratulations @BorisJohnson & @carriesymonds. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 29, 2020

​But since his release from hospital the couple have been together at the PM's country home of Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

Mr Johnson has been married twice before and has five other children - four with his second wife Marina and one who was conceived out of wedlock.

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on the birth of his 187th child. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) April 29, 2020

​The Leader of the opposition Labour Party, Sir Keir Starmer, was among the first to congratulate the prime minister on Twitter.

Christ, what a month for Johnson and Symonds. From being touch and go as to whether you'll live or not, to having a child. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) April 29, 2020

​The last baby born to a prime minister was David and Samantha Cameron's daughter Florence, who was born in August 2010.

fff