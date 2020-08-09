Register
    A BBC logo is pictured on a television screen inside the BBC's New Broadcasting House office in central London, on November 12, 2012.

    Twitter Divided Over BBC Radio DJ’s Decision to Quit Following Corporation’s Use of Racial Slur

    © AFP 2020 / Carl Court
    The BBC have defended using the N-word in a news report about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol saying that they needed to report the extremity of the attack and that the decision was supported by the family and the victim. They have since accepted that the use of the word caused offence.

    A BBC Radio DJ has quit his job at 1Xtra after the UK’s public service broadcaster used a racial slur in a news report. 

    Sideman, whose real name is David Whitely, said in a video statement on his Instagram page that the report which featured the N-word felt like a “slap in the face” and that after receiving no apology he “didn’t feel comfortable” being aligned with the organisation. 

    He announced that he would be quitting his show with immediate effect. 

    ​The report in question was about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol, which ran on the BBC News Channel and local news programme Points on 29 July.

    The BBC, which received more than 18,600 complaints over the report, has defended the use of the word saying it was supported by the family of the victim. However the corporation accepts that it caused offence.

    A spokesman for the BBC said: "The BBC set out the context of the news report about the shocking attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.

    "As we have said, the word is highly offensive and we completely accept and understand why people have been upset by its use.

    "The decision to use the word was not taken lightly and without considerable detailed thought: we were aware that it would cause offence.

    "But, in this specific context we felt the need to explain, and report, not just the injuries but, given their alleged extreme nature, the words alleged to have been used - a position which, as we have said, was supported by the family and the victim."

    A spokesperson for BBC 1Xtra said: "Sideman is an incredibly talented DJ. Obviously we are disappointed that he has taken this decision.

    "We absolutely wish him well for the future. The door is always open for future projects."

    A number of fans on social media praised Sideman’s decision to take a stand against the corporation.

    One fan shared his respect for the radio presenter.

    ​​Another said that they stood with his decision. 

    ​Guardian columnist and author Afua Hirsch wrote that he was brave for taking this stand.

    While a few Twitter users defended the BBC. 

    One wrote that the reporter was informing viewers of the language used.

    ​Another said the term was used to explain the severity of the attack.

    ​One user wrote that we should distinguish between “using” and “saying” the word.

