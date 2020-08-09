Twitter Divided Over BBC Radio DJ’s Decision to Quit Following Corporation’s Use of Racial Slur

The BBC have defended using the N-word in a news report about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol saying that they needed to report the extremity of the attack and that the decision was supported by the family and the victim. They have since accepted that the use of the word caused offence.

A BBC Radio DJ has quit his job at 1Xtra after the UK’s public service broadcaster used a racial slur in a news report.

Sideman, whose real name is David Whitely, said in a video statement on his Instagram page that the report which featured the N-word felt like a “slap in the face” and that after receiving no apology he “didn’t feel comfortable” being aligned with the organisation.

He announced that he would be quitting his show with immediate effect.

Massive respect to Sideman for stepping down from his job on Radio 1Xtra. The BBC were out of order for what they did...they know it and we all know it. pic.twitter.com/eOSriKcjGa — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) August 8, 2020

​The report in question was about a racially aggravated attack in Bristol, which ran on the BBC News Channel and local news programme Points on 29 July.

The BBC, which received more than 18,600 complaints over the report, has defended the use of the word saying it was supported by the family of the victim. However the corporation accepts that it caused offence.

A spokesman for the BBC said: "The BBC set out the context of the news report about the shocking attack on an NHS worker in Bristol.

"As we have said, the word is highly offensive and we completely accept and understand why people have been upset by its use.

"The decision to use the word was not taken lightly and without considerable detailed thought: we were aware that it would cause offence.

"But, in this specific context we felt the need to explain, and report, not just the injuries but, given their alleged extreme nature, the words alleged to have been used - a position which, as we have said, was supported by the family and the victim."

A spokesperson for BBC 1Xtra said: "Sideman is an incredibly talented DJ. Obviously we are disappointed that he has taken this decision.

"We absolutely wish him well for the future. The door is always open for future projects."

A number of fans on social media praised Sideman’s decision to take a stand against the corporation.

One fan shared his respect for the radio presenter.

Someone should never have to leave their Job because the @BBC hasn't got the common sense to apologise or relieve the person who thought use of the Nword was acceptable



Big up DJ Sideman for showing young Black Men to have a Zero Tolerance policy in Racism. Fuck Keir Starmer https://t.co/i4ByvZoEm7 — BlackedHatGuy (@BlackedHatGuy) August 9, 2020

​​Another said that they stood with his decision.

I stand with DJ Sideman. The use of 'that' word was not justified and represents a retrogressive step at the @BBC and in our society. — #WeAreSoF**ked 😷 3.5% 🇪🇺⭐🕯️ Fiery #RejoinEU (@FirehorseP) August 9, 2020

​Guardian columnist and author Afua Hirsch wrote that he was brave for taking this stand.

Standing w my brother DJ Sideman - who has quit @bbc1xtra in protest at BBC's astonishing decision to defend using the N-word on air@sidemanallday.



Brave.



👏🏽



Why does a black man have to walk away from his job for @BBCNews to listen to basic anti-racism?



Tired of this shit https://t.co/E5GsqfyoQm — Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) August 8, 2020

While a few Twitter users defended the BBC.

One wrote that the reporter was informing viewers of the language used.

She was merely reporting what happened and informed viewers what language was used - this would in 99.99% of cases mean that viewers would sympathise with the victim. Will DJ Sideman be destroying all his music collection that includes the same word? — MidasBanker (@BankerMidas) August 9, 2020

​Another said the term was used to explain the severity of the attack.

The BBC's usage of the n-word is ok here since it is to explain the severity of a criminal attack. DJ Sideman's revolution speech about dismantling England is concerning.



It is a tale

Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,

Signifying nothing@bbc1x @sidemanallday — Adam (@AdamBrowneJ) August 9, 2020

​One user wrote that we should distinguish between “using” and “saying” the word.