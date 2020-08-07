Register
13:28 GMT07 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson

    'I Don't Have Desire to be Next PM’: Chancellor Sunak Dismisses Speculation of Top Job Aspirations

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/48/1078304858_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e243e3d1b58e1e6ac21c5cbe75016012.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008071080094392-i-dont-have-desire-to-be-next-pm-chancellor-sunak-dismisses-speculation-of-top-job-aspirations/

    According to recent polls, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is the most popular individual in the role since Gordon Brown, with a raft of announced measures to prop up the COVID-19 battered economy seen as helping solidify this status.

    British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has dismissed speculation that he might be aspiring to become the next UK Prime Minister, reported The Independent.

    When a Times Radio reporter remarked that the Chancellor looked tired as he has been working to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, and asked if the situation might have dampened his desire to become Britain’s next prime minister, Sunak responded:

    “Oh gosh, I don’t have that desire.”

    Sunak, 40, admitted he was “tired” and had not seen his family much due to the crisis.  

    “I am sorry I am looking tired so I will take that as an instruction to try and revitalise myself over the coming weekend to be a bit more bright and bushy eyed next week,” said the chancellor.

    Rishi Sunak added that everyone was “dealing with something we haven’t had to deal with before”, trying in their different way “to do the best they can”.

    Amid the measures adopted by the UK government to allay the economic woes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been widespread speculation that Sunak might be regarded as a potential successor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

    British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, and Chancellor of the Exchequer leaves 10 Downing Street, where he was given the job by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the former Chancellor Sajid Javid, resigned, in London, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    British lawmaker Rishi Sunak, and Chancellor of the Exchequer leaves 10 Downing Street, where he was given the job by Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the former Chancellor Sajid Javid, resigned, in London, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

    Vowing to do “whatever it takes” to prop up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, and announcing the furlough scheme in March, to encourage companies to retain employees, Rishi Sunak found himself dubbed the most popular serving politician in the country.

    Polling conducted by YouGov in July showed that the raft of announced measures resulted in six in ten (59 per cent) of those polled thinking the chancellor is dong a good job (up 10 percent since June) with just 11 percent of the opposite opinion (unchanged since June).

    The poll results make him the most popular man to hold the office in 15 years, since Gordon Brown, known for his reputation as the “Iron Chancellor”.

    ​However, as phasing out of the government's coronavirus economic package and the furlough scheme in autumn could result in unemployment soaring to ten percent this year, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), it is anyone’s guess whether the chancellor’s popularity will be able to survive the hit.

     

    Related:

    Rishi Sunak Criticised by Former Tory MP for Inadequate Face Covering
    Labour’s Plea to Rishi Sunak: Keep Furlough Scheme Intact or Brace for More Job Losses
    Rishi Sunak Triggers Wave of Jokes Online After Photo With £180 Bluetooth Coffee Mug
    Rishi Sunak Says Tories’ Low-Tax Promise an ‘Ambition’ as UK Faces Budget Black Hole
    Tags:
    Gordon Brown, National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR), coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This combo of handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2020 released on 5 August 2020 by Airbus DS shows a view of the port of Beirut on 25 January 2020 (L) and on 5 August 2020, a day after a blast in a warehouse in the port of the Lebanese capital.
    Satellite Images of Beirut Port Before and After Deadly Blast
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse