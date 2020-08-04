Register
08:30 GMT04 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Charlie Elphicke

    Cabinet Minister Asked Johnson to Help Convicted Sexual Abuser Charlie Elphicke, Report Claims

    © CC BY 2.0 / NCVO London / Charlie Elphicke MP
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105880/70/1058807018_0:1156:3000:2844_1200x675_80_0_0_d059cf8c47f3815640350638f66ef7e3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008041080052746-cabinet-minister-asked-johnson-to-help-convicted-sexual-abuser-charlie-elphicke-report-claims/

    Boris Johnson is said to have initially been sympathetic to former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke, before he was convicted of sexual assault last week. However, another minister from BoJo’s cabinet prompted the prime minister to reconsider his stance.

    A cabinet minister turned to the prime minister asking him to help the now convicted Charlie Elphicke after the Tory MP was charged with sexual abuse, The Guardian reported, citing a source.

    In November 2019, having been indicted earlier in July after a 20-month police investigation, he reportedly succeeded in getting a member of Boris Johnson's cabinet to raise the issue with the prime minister to get his support.

    "Charlie went around saying that he had no idea why he was being investigated, so in a way there was a legitimate case for why people felt that he was being unfairly treated", said the source, who is familiar with the ministerial discussions at the time.

    He suggested there was a lot of confusion over the matter, with "good people" believing he was being unfairly treated. "He was saying he had no idea, which can't have been the case", the source assumed.

    He went on to recount how Elphicke successfully lobbied one of Boris [Johnson's] … cabinet ministers, who raised it and said: ‘We should do something, prime minister, to help Charlie'".

    Johnson was assumed to have been "initially sympathetic" over the case, while another minister ostensibly warned him against intervening, so that the prime minister ultimately "did not do so".

    The Cabinet Office and No. 10 have been contacted for a comment over whether they can confirm that Elphicke's case was raised with Johnson or not. No reaction has arrived yet.

    Handcuffs
    © CC0
    Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke Convicted of Sexual Assault

    Elphicke lost his Tory whip in 2017 when the sexual assault allegations were brought to court, but was reinstated in December 2018 before a vote of confidence in then-Prime Minister Theresa May. Last week, the former long-standing MP for Dover was convicted of three counts of sexual assault against two women in 2007 and 2016. He is to be sentenced later this year and potentially faces imprisonment.

    The Crown Prosecution Service said after the verdict in Elphicke's case at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday that the defendant "had abused his power and influence over these women to make unwanted and forceful sexual advances towards them".

    The politician, who said he had previously lied to police over fears his marriage would be ruined, was released on bail but was warned by the judge that he faced the "very real possibility" of prison.

    Official portrait of Dr Julian Lewis
    © CC BY 3.0 / Chris McAndrew / Julian Lewis
    Julian Lewis Stripped of Tory Whip for ‘Scheming with Labour, SNP’ to Land Top Job

    Elphicke's case is not the only one of its kind among the Conservative Party's ranks. There was also reportedly some unease among Tory MPs, especially women, at the reaction from male MPs when Andrew Griffiths, a colleague who had lost the party whip after being accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour, was allowed back into the fold.

    "There was a lot of thumping of tables with fists and I remember just looking across at another woman with a frozen look", one Conservative told The Guardian.

    Griffiths, who was accused of sending lewd text messages to two young women, was cleared of wrongdoing by the parliamentary standards watchdog last September.

    Related:

    Bakery Renowned for Anti-Tory Slogans Appears in Government Advert
    Rishi Sunak Says Tories’ Low-Tax Promise an ‘Ambition’ as UK Faces Budget Black Hole
    ‘They Won’t Lift a Hand’: Tory MPs Do Not Rule Out ‘Revolt’ Against Boris Johnson
    Tags:
    Tories, UK, Cabinet Minister, sexual abuse
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse